SuiteWorld 2025: NetSuite unveils AI innovations for future business

Hot on the heels of announcing the next-generation platform on which it will base its enterprise resource planning [ERP] offering, Oracle NetSuite has revealed enhancements to its existing core system, with upgrades to the development platform, payment automation, and processing and subscription metrics, as well as innovations in ecommerce through ChatGPT capability.

Oracle NetSuite founder and executive vice-president Evan Goldberg said that for the company it was fundamental to offer an extensibility and customisation environment that was flexible and adaptable enough so that customers could support their unique and ever-changing business needs in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a keynote at the company’s SuiteWorld 2025 conference, Gary Wiessinger, senior vice-president of NetSuite application development at Oracle’s NetSuite global business unit, said the company was working in a world where many businesses were asking the same question: how do we get real value from AI? “[AI] is incredibly powerful,” he said. “It’s becoming ubiquitous in our day-to-day lives, and it’s getting better literally every day. But it can also feel overwhelming to understand it, to decide which technologies and tools to use and to try to keep up with those improvements that are coming literally every day.”

Weissinger noted that the company had recently recent surveyed its customers and found that 75% used AI in work-related tasks at least weekly, and more than half (56%) were using AI for work every single day but were not sure how to best use AI in their jobs. This doubt came in the form of confidence in the accuracy of AI.

To address his concern, he assured that NetSuite saw AI as a capability woven directly into users’ existing workflows, records and analytics, designed to deliver what matters most in users’ business, productivity, insight, control, agility and collaboration. “You don’t have to wonder how to use AI,” said Weissinger. “We’re putting AI to work for you. We do that by building AI that is focused on you, not focused on the technology.”

In terms of the NetSuite technology developments, the next generation of the NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform now enables customers, partners and developers to integrate leading AI models, design custom AI agents, and compose AI-driven workflows and experiences across NetSuite. It is intrinsically designed to help users “transform” how AI works for business by giving them the ability to build AI agents more quickly, connect external AI assistants, orchestrate AI processes, embed AI services, increase developer and admin productivity, and tailor AI capabilities.

In NetSuite Next, an Ask Oracle capability will understand the context of customisations and extension and, said the developer, provide insights that reflect unique aspects of a business. The capabilities include an AI Connector service, SuiteAgent Frameworks, AI Toolkits, AI Assistants and AI Studios. The former aims to enable businesses to select the AI models that best fit their business needs, define the data they can access, and govern how the models interact with NetSuite. Built on open standards, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the AI Connector Service provides a way to connect NetSuite with external AI assistants and agent platforms, and includes standard and custom MCP tools.