SuiteWorld 2025: NetSuite unveils AI innovations for future business
AI cloud ERP provider lifts lid on GenAI-based ecommerce tools and presents how embedded AI is enabling customers, partners and developers to integrate models, design custom agents, and compose next-gen workflows and experiences
Hot on the heels of announcing the next-generation platform on which it will base its enterprise resource planning [ERP] offering, Oracle NetSuite has revealed enhancements to its existing core system, with upgrades to the development platform, payment automation, and processing and subscription metrics, as well as innovations in ecommerce through ChatGPT capability.
Oracle NetSuite founder and executive vice-president Evan Goldberg said that for the company it was fundamental to offer an extensibility and customisation environment that was flexible and adaptable enough so that customers could support their unique and ever-changing business needs in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).
In a keynote at the company’s SuiteWorld 2025 conference, Gary Wiessinger, senior vice-president of NetSuite application development at Oracle’s NetSuite global business unit, said the company was working in a world where many businesses were asking the same question: how do we get real value from AI? “[AI] is incredibly powerful,” he said. “It’s becoming ubiquitous in our day-to-day lives, and it’s getting better literally every day. But it can also feel overwhelming to understand it, to decide which technologies and tools to use and to try to keep up with those improvements that are coming literally every day.”
Weissinger noted that the company had recently recent surveyed its customers and found that 75% used AI in work-related tasks at least weekly, and more than half (56%) were using AI for work every single day but were not sure how to best use AI in their jobs. This doubt came in the form of confidence in the accuracy of AI.
To address his concern, he assured that NetSuite saw AI as a capability woven directly into users’ existing workflows, records and analytics, designed to deliver what matters most in users’ business, productivity, insight, control, agility and collaboration. “You don’t have to wonder how to use AI,” said Weissinger. “We’re putting AI to work for you. We do that by building AI that is focused on you, not focused on the technology.”
In terms of the NetSuite technology developments, the next generation of the NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform now enables customers, partners and developers to integrate leading AI models, design custom AI agents, and compose AI-driven workflows and experiences across NetSuite. It is intrinsically designed to help users “transform” how AI works for business by giving them the ability to build AI agents more quickly, connect external AI assistants, orchestrate AI processes, embed AI services, increase developer and admin productivity, and tailor AI capabilities.
In NetSuite Next, an Ask Oracle capability will understand the context of customisations and extension and, said the developer, provide insights that reflect unique aspects of a business. The capabilities include an AI Connector service, SuiteAgent Frameworks, AI Toolkits, AI Assistants and AI Studios. The former aims to enable businesses to select the AI models that best fit their business needs, define the data they can access, and govern how the models interact with NetSuite. Built on open standards, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the AI Connector Service provides a way to connect NetSuite with external AI assistants and agent platforms, and includes standard and custom MCP tools.
Custom MCP prompts
To help align outputs with a customer’s policies, standards and language, NetSuite plans to introduce Custom MCP prompts that will enable administrators to design prompts that guide external assistants on how to respond.
For SuiteCloud Developer Network partners, the SuiteCloud capabilities and partner programme updates are intended to create opportunities to embed business and industry-specific AI directly into their services and drive revenue. With AI Toolkits, the SuiteAgents Framework and AI Studios, users can natively build intelligent workflows, automate specialised processes and fine-tune AI services for their markets inside NetSuite.
At SuiteWorld 2025, the company also announced NetSuite Subscription Metrics, a product purpose-built to help chief financial officers and chief revenue officers better monitor, manage and grow their businesses. The system offers finance managers a single and actionable view across financial and operational performance, bringing together customer, subscription and revenue history, and forecasting. It also provides software as a service company metrics, intuitive visualisations and actionable AI-driven insights.
Another SuiteWorld announcement NetSuite form a strategic partnership with the Bill intelligent finance platform to deliver enhanced payment processing to US customers. The Bill-powered payment automation capability, which is embedded in NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation, is seen as being able to help customers accelerate accounts’ payable processes, increase efficiency and reduce risk.
Looking to the future, and almost literally on the edge of innovation, Goldberg also highlighted work that the company had been active in regarding the enhancement of ecommerce through generative AI (GenAI) capability, specifically addressing the needs of businesses as ChatGPT becomes a channel for retail.
“No one is better positioned to take advantage of this than NetSuite customers, specifically those using NetSweet commerce,” he said. “This is all delivered through the agentic commerce protocol or ACP: it’s a great protocol for NetSuite, because NetSuite knows your products, your prices, your payments and your fulfilment, and with suite commerce setups, [users can] present all that to shoppers. You’re ready to turn this into a brand new sales channel. Now we’re moving fast, already building integration through ACP with a clear vision of how to look.”
Once a business is registered with a ChatGPT account, customers can discover products just by asking the AI tool for what they need. For suppliers, they use Ask Oracle if they can sell products with ChatGPT and NetSuite then guides to activate the integration connecting ChatGPT to a product feed with pricing and inventory availability, checkout and payments. Checkout happens fully managed in NetSuite while sellers meet customers exactly where they are from discovery to purchase. While customers gain the ChatGPT buying experience, orders flow directly into NetSuite, where the seller can arrange to have orders fulfilled and revenue recognised in an existing business system.
At SuiteWorld, Goldberg revealed that the software engineers had more or less a week to get a demo version of this capability for the event. Speaking with Computer Weekly, Gary Wiessinger added that the company had been working since August 2025 on a project to develop GenAI for ecommerce and that OpenAI’s ACP announcement was a spur.
“This is where ecommerce is going,” he said. “We said that we need to shift our ecommerce strategy to focus on the back end, and in essence, we’re especially strong and de-emphasise our work on the web store front ends, because we think the web store front ends are going to be less important going forward. We had our ecommerce team doing some investigations using MCP as a proxy because [simply] ACP didn’t exist. We had done some internal prototyping and some architectural designs for how it would work.
“There is synergy between the different parts of the business, and therefore the different parts of NetSuite, and there’s massive [synergy] between supply chain management and inventory management in the back office and the data side,” said Goldberg. “Ecommerce has always been an important business for us. When you get into the Web Store UI, it’s hard to compete with the Shopifys of the world – it’s just an area that we’ve never been great at. We play there, but we’ve never been great, but this changes all of that. We believe ecommerce is coming right to our wheelhouse.”