SuiteWorld 2025: NetSuite Next aims to transform business through AI

Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider NetSuite has unveiled Next, its future platform designed to put artificial intelligence (AI) to work for businesses by making it what the Oracle company said would be a natural extension.

NetSuite Next was unveiled at SuiteWorld 2025 in a keynote by company founder and executive vice-president Evan Goldberg, who said the theme for the user and partner event was “no limits”.

The product was described by its maker as being “collaborative, insightful, adaptive and trustworthy”, through built-in “powerful and practical” AI capabilities, including embedded conversational intelligence, agentic workflows and natural language search capabilities.

The overall result, said NetSuite, was that the new platform could handle repetitive and complex tasks so that businesses can achieve outcomes faster, more intuitively and with greater confidence.

“With the latest AI innovations built in, NetSuite Next can deliver powerful insights as well as autonomously complete repetitive and complex tasks, all with enterprise-level reliability,” said Goldberg.

“Every insight and action is rooted in data and governed by the existing roles, permissions and policies our customers depend on,” he said. “It enables users to discover patterns in their business and engage with NetSuite in their own words, all while understanding an individual user’s context, so it can deliver answers and actions that provide immediate value.”

As he was unveiling the system, Goldberg noted that the company had built the original NetSuite not by copying what it had done in the past, but by reimagining what a modern business system could be. The fundamental advance was the cloud, so people could run their business anywhere, anytime, in real time, making faster decisions with lower costs and less stress to deliver.

Three pillars Goldberg said NetSuite was formed on three pillars: the suite, industry functionality and the platform, and he insisted these fundamentals were as relevant as ever right now. “All of these three pillars together unlock something incredibly powerful, a system that’s unified in real time and ready for now in the era of AI,” he said. “These pillars make NetSuite the perfect vehicle for businesses to unleash the power of AI. Now, you’ve heard the buzz over AI constantly over the past few years, but maybe you’re still wondering, is it right for your business? Will it help or make things more complicated? Where can you have the most impact? How do you move fast and not break things? “The same principles that made NetSuite a cloud pioneer make it ideal for AI, because we centre NetSuite on the transaction, which is the atomic unit of business,” said Goldberg. “AI doesn’t just guess. It starts from the source because your data is unified. AI understands your full context because your vertical needs are met. “AI sees deep into your business, not just the surface, and because we build a platform, AI has everything it needs, and it grows with you,” he said. “This approach of breadth, depth and extensibility… that’s what we call the harmony of workflows. Information and people that work together when your data and processes are in one place.” Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and grounded in users’ data and existing controls, NetSuite Next combines a unified data model with explainable, auditable AI, and the Redwood Design System. Basic functionality of NetSuite Next includes AI Canvas, an embedded collaborative workspace enabling users and teams to analyse problems, brainstorm solutions and trigger agentic workflows all from a visual workspace. Narrative summaries and insights offer automated explanations, available in record forms, reports and other pages across the suite. The summaries and insights feature highlights correlations and trends from the unified data model so users can spot opportunities and risks before they become issues. AI-driven workflows can be used to automate tasks such as payment proposals, supplier selection, reconciliations and supply chain operations. The agentic workflows give users the choice to approve key decisions or allow agents to act autonomously.