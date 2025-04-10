NetSuite bets big on built-in AI

At NetSuite Connect Sydney, Oracle NetSuite unveiled its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business management, underscoring its strategy of deep integration in the NetSuite platform and making AI accessible to its customers at no extra cost.

Scott Wiltshire, vice-president and ANZ general manager at Oracle NetSuite, addressed a capacity crowd, declaring that “AI is no longer tomorrow’s technology”. He outlined how AI empowers businesses to streamline routine tasks, freeing up time for innovation, uncovering hidden trends for smarter decision-making and competing more effectively with larger rivals.

Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice-president of Oracle NetSuite, described the platform as “truly one system with no limits”. He highlighted the continuous expansion of NetSuite’s features and functionality, both through internal development and the contributions of the SuiteCloud Developer Network, which offers over 800 applications. Goldberg positioned NetSuite’s AI capabilities as a natural extension of this growth, enhancing insight, control, collaboration and productivity.

Brian Chess, senior vice-president of technology and AI at Oracle NetSuite, elaborated on the company’s approach to AI integration. He contrasted the current AI transformation with previous technological shifts, pointing to the unique potential of AI to offer advice, uncover patterns, recommend actions, automate workflow, and boost speed and accuracy. “AI is built in, not added on,” he said. “We don’t charge extra for AI.”

Chess gave several examples of AI capabilities built into NetSuite, including the use of company-specific data in large language model (LLM) text generation, for instance, to turn job descriptions or product descriptions expressed in bullet points into long-form text, with the ability to configure this capability to use the business’s preferred style and tone.

He also singled out AI agents as “a natural progression”, explaining how they respond to natural language requests, operate in existing workflows and data, and can even work proactively with user permission.

In financial management, Chess demonstrated how an AI agent could identify anomalies, such as a $2,000 transaction where $200 is the norm, and simplify the correction process, potentially rectifying a data entry error. He also previewed the upcoming Suite Analytics Assistant, which will allow users to generate reports and visualisations using natural language queries.

Infrastructure needs Using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to handle NetSuite’s infrastructure needs, from graphics processing unit clusters to private data storage, also makes it easier to set up new cloud regions, said Chess. This allows NetSuite to focus on the “plumbing” of AI integration, such as training the NetSuite Expert for SuiteAnswers on all NetSuite documentation and connecting it to the software. Thanks to OCI, he said, a team of just 12 engineers delivered the current level of AI integration in just under a year. Asked about situations where generative AI could be used against businesses, such as ChatGPT’s recently discovered ability to generate realistic fake receipts, Chess said fraud detection in general is an area where NetSuite will be able to help its customers with capabilities such as financial exception management – for example, by detecting something unusual about a document such as an excessive tip. However, this is going to be an arms race, he warned: people who want to lie or cheat will find a way, so organisations have to accept a certain amount of fraud as a cost of doing business.