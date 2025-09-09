Rimini Street CEO sounds death knell on ERP software

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that has served as the backbone of large enterprises for decades is on its deathbed, according to Seth Ravin, CEO of technology services firm Rimini Street.

In a recent interview with Computer Weekly in Singapore, he argued that the era of monolithic ERP systems from companies like SAP and Oracle is ending, destined to be replaced by what he dubbed as “ERP agentic processes”.

“ERP software, we’ve declared, will be dead in five to 10 years,” said Ravin. “AI has been an extinction event for that generation of software.”

Rimini Street, a company that built its name by providing third-party support for legacy ERP systems and saving enterprises from expensive, supplier-mandated upgrades, is now looking to help customers transition to a new technology era where AI agents run complex business processes across the enterprise.

But more than just about technology, Ravin said the move towards agentic AI is a response to a volatile business environment marked by deglobalisation, supply chain disruptions and fluctuating trade tariffs – which require a more agile and cost-effective operating model than what traditional ERP systems offer.

While legacy ERP systems will not disappear overnight – Rimini Street has announced it will support them until at least 2040 – Ravin is convinced the move to an agentic world is the biggest technological leap since the dawn of the internet.

“To me, this is like the internet part two,” he said, noting the fact that his 84-year-old mother is using AI to analyse her medical reports is a sign of how quickly the technology is becoming mainstream.