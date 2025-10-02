UK Space Agency goes global with 23 projects

Representing a £6.5m boost for UK companies and universities collaborating internationally on space innovation, the UK Space Agency has announced the second round of projects from the successful International Bilateral Fund (IBF), what is said to demonstrate the UK’s commitment to international partnerships and a wide range of areas where the space sector can contribute to economic growth.

As set out in the government’s Industrial strategy, the UK Space Agency is increasing bilateral research and development funding with international allies. The IBF is regarded as a critical mechanism for this, providing targeted support for UK-led international collaborations, and building capabilities and partnerships across the global space sector.

The funding was announced during the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, and involves partners in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Lithuania and the US.

The announcement follows the agreement between Nasa and the UK Space Agency to develop artificial intelligence (AI) models to support future exploration missions, under the Transatlantic Tech Prosperity Deal, as well as the launch of the Nasa Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, to which UK scientists contributed.

The projects encompass autonomous 3D printing and lunar agriculture to orbital threat detection, biotech manufacturing, medical research and deep space radar, spanning life sciences, communications, in-orbit servicing, Earth observation and advanced materials.

“This £6.5m boost shows Britain leading the way in space innovation,” said UK space minister Liz Lloyd. “From improving mobile coverage to monitoring Earth’s forests, these 23 projects will create jobs, strengthen partnerships with our allies and keep the UK at the cutting edge of space technology. It’s an exciting time for our space sector and great news for British businesses reaching for the stars.”

UK Space Agency chief executive Paul Bate added: “These new projects span the full spectrum of UK space expertise, from telecommunications, propulsion and environmental monitoring to cutting-edge technologies that could change how we develop treatments for deadly diseases using microgravity. By combining home-grown talent with global expertise, we want to strengthen our capabilities, support growth and ensure the UK remains at the forefront of space innovation.”

The UK Space Agency’s stated aims include catalysing investment to advance space-based technology and maximise UK space sector growth; delivering missions and capabilities that responsibly meet national needs and advance our understanding of the universe; and “championing the power of space” to inspire people, offer greener, smarter services, and support a sustainable future. The projects are said to showcase the breadth of expertise across the UK’s space sector, which employs more than 55,000 people and generates £18.6bn.

Just weeks ago, the UK government revealed that the UK Space Agency is to become part of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, as part of a plan to boost support for the country’s satellite sector and help transform the delivery of public services around the country.

Among the companies seeing backing is Southampton-based AccelerComm, a provider of flight proven high-performance 5G technology for satellite networks, which has a joint venture with Radisys Corporation to support the development of the next generation of 5G non-terrestrial networks. The project will look to tighten the integration of these technologies so they can be offered as a complete package to satellite manufacturer and operator customers.

“The next generation of NTNs is dependent on 5G base stations operating onboard satellites,” said David Helfgott, CEO of AccelerComm.

“Making this happen in the extreme environment of Earth’s orbit is only possible through close collaboration by companies from across the value chain,” he said. “[The funding] builds on our long-standing partnership with Radisys, further unlocking new business opportunities for NTN 5G communication. It also strengthens the UK’s international partnerships in space technologies.”