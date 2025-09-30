Harrods hackers start contacting customers

Landmark London department store Harrods has warned that a number of its shoppers have been contacted by the cyber criminals behind the theft of their personal data from its IT systems.

Harrods had previously stated that it had been contacted by the hackers itself, and that it was not engaging or negotiating with them. The high-end retailer urged customers to follow similar protocols, in line with generally accepted expert advice.

“We are aware that some e-commerce customers have been directly contacted by someone purporting to have taken some personal data from one of our third-party providers’ systems,” a Harrods spokesperson told Computer Weekly.

“We have notified all relevant authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre and the Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime unit, and they are actively investigating.

“Negotiating with cyber criminals does not result in any guarantees as to what they may do with the information they have accessed,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and would like to reiterate that the personal data accessed is limited to basic personal identifiers such as name and contact details.”

Computer Weekly contacted Harrods to establish details of the nature of these contacts, but the organisation declined to provide additional information.

It is possible that the hackers are attempting to extort individuals whom they perceive to be of high net worth.

In some instances, particularly ransomware attacks, it is also not unknown for cyber criminals to contact customers to urge their victims to comply with extortion demands.

However, at the time of writing, there is no indication that Harrods has been hit by ransomware.