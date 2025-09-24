Internet shutdowns in Africa on upward trajectory

More than 190 internet shutdowns have been recorded in 41 African countries since 2016, the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) has found, as governments across the continent seek to normalise the use of digital blackouts to suppress dissent, quell protests and influence elections.

According to an analysis of shutdowns in 11 different African countries by the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) and the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN), each internet blackout deprives millions of citizens and businesses of access to information and communication tools that are essential to their social, economic and political life.

The ADRN’s analysis – which investigated shutdown practices in countries including Algeria, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal and Sudan – noted the tactic is often driven by the authorities’ desire to crack down on peaceful protests and political opposition, allowing the states involved to “reinforce authoritarian control” across their jurisdictions.

In Ethiopia, for example, shutting down the internet has become a “go-to” tactic for the government, which has implemented 30 separate shutdowns since 2016, “designed to curtail political discourse and participation, and to conceal atrocities and human rights violations” carried out during recent armed conflicts.

Similarly, in Sudan, which has experienced 21 shutdowns in the same time, authorities have usually employed various internet blackout tactics during protest and conflict situations.

“Across Africa, governments are normalising the use of internet shutdowns to suppress dissent, quell protests and manipulate electoral outcomes. These blackouts are growing in scale and frequency, with devastating consequences for rights and lives, in an ever-more digitally connected world,” said Felicia Anthonio, an expert on internet shutdowns and co-editor of the analysis, which has been compiled into a book.

“The international community must urgently support civil society efforts against this alarming trend, hold governments accountable, and compel telecom companies to deny unlawful or arbitrary shutdown orders,” added Anthonio.

Tony Roberts, a research fellow at IDS and co-editor of the analysis, said that as the internet increasingly becomes the medium people go to for communication, study and work, “it should worry us that regimes are imposing these digital authoritarian practices with increasing frequency and with impunity”.

In terms of the techniques used by governments to implement internet shutdowns, ADRN said this could include turning off power grids that supply electricity to communications infrastructure, manipulating internet traffic routing to disrupt specific parts of a network, using deep packet inspections (DPI) in ways that enable them to block certain services, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and throttling data flows.

The ADRN added that many of these techniques require close involvement of private companies, which own most of the digital infrastructure that the governments want to target.

“When African leaders impose internet shutdowns, they need private mobile phone companies and telecoms companies to implement the shutdown. Although those private companies have a pecuniary interest in keeping the internet on, and an obligation to protect and promote human rights law, the government’s power interest prevails,” said the analysis.

“This is because it is the government that licenses mobile and internet companies to operate. The state is able to exert ‘power over’ the companies, forcing them to implement internet shutdowns despite it otherwise being in the companies’ self-interest to resist the orders.”