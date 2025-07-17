European cyber cops target NoName057(16) DDoS network

A multinational cyber enforcement operation – led by the European Union’s (EU’s) Europol and Eurojust agencies – has successfully disrupted the NoName057(16) pro-Russian hacktivist cyber crime network responsible for multiple distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Europol said that offenders associated with the network targeted primarily targets in Ukraine but shifted their focus to other European countries, many of them Nato members, following the outbreak of war in 2022.

“National authorities have reported a number of cyber attacks linked to NoName057(16) criminal activities,” said Europol.

“In 2023 and 2024, the criminal network has taken part in attacks against Swedish authorities and bank websites. Since investigations started in November 2023, Germany saw 14 separate waves of attacks targeting more than 250 companies and institutions.

“In Switzerland, multiple attacks were also carried out in June 2023, during a Ukrainian video-message addressed to the Joint Parliament, and in June 2024, during the Peace Summit for Ukraine at Bürgenstock.

“Most recently, the Dutch authorities confirmed that an attack linked to this network had been carried out during the latest Nato summit in the Netherlands. These attacks have all been mitigated without any substantial interruptions.”

Takedowns The so-called Operation Eastwood has resulted in the takedown of 100 servers and a major part of the NoName operation’s infrastructure, two arrests in France and Spain and 24 property searches across Europe. Europol said that 13 individuals have also been questioned and over 1,000 ‘supporters’ of the NoName network – including 15 admins – have been notified for their legal liability. These individuals are understood to be Russian-speaking hacktivists. Additionally, the German authorities have issued six arrest warrants against Russian nationals. Five of them have been named as Andrej Stanislavovich Avrosimov, Mihail Evgeyevich Burlakov (aka darkklogo), Olga Evstratova (aka olechochek), Maxim Lupin and Andrey Muravyov. A seventh warrant has been issued by Spanish police. Burlakov and Evstratova are both accused of being among the group’s ringleaders – Burlakov is suspected of leading on developing and optimising the softwares used to identify targets, and subsequently attack them, as well as overseeing payments made to rent NoName’s server infrastructure. Evstratova allegedly played a key role in the creation and optimisation of NoName’s proprietary DDoSia malware. All of these individuals – who are listed on Europol’s Most Wanted website – are believed to be located in Russia.