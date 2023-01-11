Internet shutdowns cost global economy $24bn in 2022

The economic toll of deliberate internet shutdowns by governments reached nearly $24bn globally in 2022, following 114 major outages across 23 countries, research has found.

According to Top10VPN’s latest Cost of internet shutdowns report – which analysed every major internet shutdown by governments in 2022 – intentional internet outages affected around 710 million people around the world in 2022, representing a 41% year-on-year increase.

The countries most economically impacted by internet shutdowns were Russia ($21.59bn), which blocked access to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter in March following its invasion of Ukraine; Iran ($773m), which implemented shutdowns and slowdowns throughout the year (both nationally and in individual provinces) in response to widespread anti-government protests; and Kazakhstan ($410.7m), which imposed rolling internet blackouts after fuel shortage protests erupted in January.

“We are fiercely opposed to internet censorship and governments withholding access to the internet as a form of social control,” said the report.

“Our goal in doing this work is to keep public attention focused on just how damaging internet shutdowns truly are. This damage is both direct, in terms of the economic and human cost, and indirect, in that it forces people to use unsafe VPNs [virtual private networks] to try to circumvent the restrictions imposed upon them.

“We are also investigating the companies that provide the technology that make shutdowns possible.”

Some of most common internet shutdown methods include governments implementing telecommunications kill-switches or forcing internet service providers (ISPs) to power down critical circuits; manipulating the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) to re-route traffic away from specific websites so they effectively “disappear”; simply blocking all internet traffic to specific IP addresses.

Domain Name System (DNS) filtering is also commonly used to stop URLs from retrieving the relevant destination, while various “internet throttling” techniques are also used to slow internet speeds to the point where anything beyond simple, text-based communication becomes impossible.

On the role technology firms play in internet shutdowns, Top10VPN digital rights researcher Samuel Woodhams told Computer Weekly that while ISPs often have limited room to push back against government-mandated shutdowns, they should at least be transparent about receiving censorship orders.

“They’re reliant on government licenses to operate and could risk their license being revoked if they don’t comply,” he said. “In countries with a single, nationalised ISP, there’s even less scope for pushback. We’ve even seen physical intimidation to force ISP operators to comply with authorities’ censorship orders.

“ISPs should still be transparent about receiving censorship orders, and communicate clearly with their customers about who ordered the directive and for what purpose. Unfortunately, this rarely happens.”

“International tech firms can still play a role in limiting the impact of internet shutdowns, as shown by WhatsApp and Signal’s latest proxy support feature,” said Woodhams. “These initiatives could prove invaluable for people trying to connect to the app in areas where it’s restricted.”

Context of shutdowns Of all 114 government-initiated internet shutdowns that took place in 2022, 53 were in response to protest situations in the country, making it by far the most common reason. Top10VPN added that 51% of all internet disruptions targeted the right to freedom of assembly in some way. Many of these protest-related outages were also accompanied by state violence, including the use of lethal force against protestors in at least four countries (Iran, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Sierra Leone). Other pretexts governments used for shutting down or restricting internet access included the need to prevent cheating in exams, which happened 33 times, and the need to establish information control, which happened 15 times. While political repression, non-compliance with local laws and military coups were also factors contributing to internet shutdown decisions, these occurred less often. Further, while only three internet shutdowns were prompted by open conflict situations, these were the most costly, totalling losses of $21.77bn (although the vast majority of these losses were limited to Russia, where nearly 4,000 websites have been blocked since February). In terms of the most blocked social media platforms, Twitter suffered a total of 21,650 hours of disruption – 56% more than Instagram and 64% more than Facebook – over the course of eight shutdowns. WhatsApp was also affected for 2,858 hours, while YouTube was affected for just 28 hours in total. Taking into account all of its internet shutdown reports since 2019, Top10VPN said there have been 380 major internet shutdowns in 53 countries in that time, at a total cost of $41.48bn.