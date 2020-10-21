Why securing the DNS layer is crucial to fight cyber crime

Over the past few years, domain name system (DNS) attacks have emerged as one of the most common and dangerous cyber security threats faced by businesses. Research shows that 79% of organisations were impacted by a DNS attack last year, costing them an average of $924,000 (£782,000).

As businesses continue to digitally transform and the interconnected ecosystem on which they depend expands, these attacks will only become more frequent and more damaging. It is therefore paramount that firms take steps to secure the DNS layer. Doing so will also enable them to identify, mitigate and prevent cyber attacks. But where do they start?

Even though DNS attacks are skyrocketing, experts fear that many organisations are ignoring this and failing to take appropriate steps to protect themselves. Jake Moore, security specialist at ESET, says: “DNS-based cyber attacks are among the most common, but despite this, DNS gateways are often left unprotected. The DNS layer of a network is always on and therefore often overlooked.

“What can make matters worse is that it is known that some security administrators tend to leave some DNS traffic white-flagged, effectively leaving the door open for malicious actors to easily walk straight in unnoticed.”

With cyber criminals launching more sophisticated DNS attacks, ill-equipped businesses are put at a big disadvantage and will struggle to respond effectively when targeted. “As attackers evolve their tricks, businesses fail to fully understand the risks and simply do not prioritise DNS security due to a lack of awareness,” says Moore. “DNS is critical to the business and service continuity, which naturally attracts threat actors to target.

“Moreover, when a business’s DNS gateway is attacked, companies can’t shut down entire businesses due to the repercussions of not functioning, which could result in a loss of even more money. Unless the DNS is flooded, causing a DDoS [distributed denial of service], companies will do what they can to keep business as usual.”

But what should organisations be doing to prevent and mitigate these attacks? Moore says analysing the behaviour of each user can offer a good representation of what is happening and help businesses to detect threats because the majority of network traffic goes through DNS. “Such threats must, in turn, be surveilled in detail, which can lead to a successful zero-trust strategy,” he says.

Preparing for DNS attacks When it comes to identifying and mitigating cyber attacks, the DNS layer offers a great deal of insight. Mark Fieldhouse, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) general manager at NS1, says: “Integrating DNS with monitoring and reporting systems gives visibility into application and network traffic, so that companies can more easily observe DNS configuration changes and shifting traffic patterns, which will reveal key indicators of compromise. DNS can also provide net fencing to prevent sites from receiving traffic from suspicious countries, regions or domains. “Leveraging an always-on, redundant anycast DNS network ensures resilience and minimises the impact of attacks by dynamically routing traffic around compromised resources to prevent downtime. Enabling DNSSEC protects the integrity of DNS records by having them digitally signed and verified, which ensures users are not receiving fake information injected by attackers.” Fieldhouse says DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI) is crucial to a zero-trust approach. “DNS traffic can be routed seamlessly, and blocked, depending on specific criteria, to protect company data from threats,” he says. “DDI solutions integrate with the vast majority of applications that organisations use to function, which ensures uniform control. “The external DNS needs just as much protection as the internal network” Mark Fieldhouse, NS1 “It is also important to note that while zero-trust security guards against internal data breaches, DNS attacks can be just as destructive, so the external DNS needs just as much protection as the internal network.” Venu Vissamsetty, vice-president of security research at Attivo Networks, recommends a layered defence approach comprising DNS monitoring and filtering, endpoint protection, endpoint data cloaking and access controls. This is particularly useful for tackling ransomware attacks, he says. “After the initial infection, ransomware initiates DNS lookups to contact C&C [command and control] and download additional payloads,” says Vissamsetty. “DNS filtering and blocking can potentially stop ransomware attacks at the initial payload stage. Targeted attacks can evade DNS filtering, so it is recommended to have zero-trust data access controls to prevent and minimise the impact of ransomware.”