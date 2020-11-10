CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Using digital twins to cut costs and improve safety at Shell
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at Shell’s digital twin strategy, which combines AI, internet of things and big data to improve safety and cut costs. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the best practices and technologies in business process automation. And we find out why securing DNS is critical to fighting cyber crime. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How Shell is fleshing out a digital-twin strategy
Digital twins are among the innovations that use AI, IoT and big data to help asset-intensive industries manage their operations
Business process automation expansion could founder on IT drift from business focus
Business process automation might find new territory to expand into as businesses have become bloated with excess processes since the 2008 crash. But has IT drifted out of business alignment again?
Why securing the DNS layer is crucial to fight cyber crime
Domain name system security is often overlooked by organisations, but focusing on this layer could actually improve the effectiveness of cyber security strategies. We explore the latest DNS trends and best practice