Sizewell C deploys VodafoneThree dedicated 5G

VodafoneThree has signed an agreement to become a tier one contractor for the under-construction Sizewell C nuclear power station to provide secure and reliable communications, eliminating coverage gaps and enhancing operational efficiency.

One of the biggest clean energy projects in Britain, the 3.2GW facility on the Suffolk coast is designed to generate 7% of the UK’s electricity needs, providing low-carbon electricity to six million homes for at least 60 years and saving nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere annually.

Majority-owned by the UK government, Sizewell C is intended to play an important role in achieving clean power by 2030, and in supporting the UK’s long-term energy independence. The project will support thousands of jobs across the UK, creating 1,500 apprenticeships, and will deliver 70% of its construction value to British suppliers. Sizewell C has already delivered £4bn in contracts to over 300 UK suppliers, and has so far spent £330m with 77 regional suppliers, including 41 in Suffolk alone.

The connectivity project, which began in November 2024, promises to help support construction site safety, security and efficiency, and strengthen mobile connectivity across the site. The improved mobile coverage is also designed to provide more reliable connectivity for both residents and businesses in the surrounding area, facilitating access to digital services and supporting the growth of the local economy.

Partnering with local specialist Fern Communications, in the first phase of the project, VodafoneThree is building two masts on site to provide 5G mobile coverage for the Suffolk site and the surrounding community. Fern Communications, now part of OEG, will provide radio coverage to eliminate potential communication black spots throughout the Sizewell C construction site.

VodafoneThree says the 5G coverage and radio will bring a whole host of benefits to Sizewell C’s operations, including enhanced communication among workers, enabling co-ordination across teams working on a large-scale construction site. Additionally, it assured that better mobile infrastructure will support the swift exchange of data and updates, improving the overall efficiency and productivity of the construction process.

The operator will also deploy fibre to the site, so that the entirety of the construction project will able to use Wi-Fi to connect to local area networks and wide area networks. This will complement the 5G coverage, enhancing operational efficiency.

Commenting on the deployment, Sizewell C site delivery director Damian Leydon said: “Connectivity is vital for this project. High-quality, reliable connection helps us to operate at the highest standards of safety and efficiency. So, it’s an important step to be working with VodafoneThree and Fern Communications to provide what we need on-site. And it has the added benefit of providing 5G for the local area, too: another great example of how benefits to the project can go hand-in-hand with benefits for the local community.”

VodafoneThree business director Nick Gliddon added: “We are delighted to be the connectivity partner for Sizewell C. Alongside our contractors, we will deliver robust, secure and resilient communications infrastructure that is essential to the success of one of the UK’s most significant energy projects and to support the UK’s transition to cleaner energy.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity across the country, ensuring that communities and businesses in Suffolk and beyond can benefit from the advancements in technology and infrastructure that Sizewell C will bring.”

VodafoneThree is also the connectivity partner at Sizewell’s sister project, Hinkley Point C in Somerset, where more than 10,000 people are now working on its construction.