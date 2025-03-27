HMRC consults on clamping down on tax avoidance schemes that ensnare IT contractors

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has launched two anti-tax avoidance consultations, as part of its ongoing clampdown on the promoters and facilitators of disguised remuneration schemes.

These types of setups have contributed to thousands of IT contractors across the UK being saddled with life-changing tax bills, and the UK government is in the middle of a concerted push to reduce the prevalence of these contrived salary payment mechanisms.

The consultations were announced during the Spring Statement 2025, with the first seeking views on government proposals to tackle the promoters and enablers of tax avoidance schemes, and how to better support customers who might be targeted by them.

“These include proposals that would give HMRC additional powers and stronger sanctions, allowing HMRC to more efficiently and effectively disrupt the business models promoters rely on,” said the government, in its consultation document.

HMRC is inviting members of the public, representative bodies and advisers to feedback on this consultation, which is due to run until 18 June 2025 before the results are published later this year.

“A persistent and determined group of promoters of tax avoidance seek to exploit every opportunity to harm the tax system by selling tax avoidance schemes they claim side-step the rules,” the consultation document continued.

“They cause harm to public finances and to the individuals that use the schemes they promote, who often end up with large tax bills on top of the substantial fees already paid out to the promoters. The government is determined to close down this unacceptable behaviour.”