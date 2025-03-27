ink drop - stock.adobe.com
HMRC consults on clamping down on tax avoidance schemes that ensnare IT contractors
HMRC has launched two consultations in the wake of the Spring Statement on proposals to curb the activity of tax avoidance schemes and their promoters
HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has launched two anti-tax avoidance consultations, as part of its ongoing clampdown on the promoters and facilitators of disguised remuneration schemes.
These types of setups have contributed to thousands of IT contractors across the UK being saddled with life-changing tax bills, and the UK government is in the middle of a concerted push to reduce the prevalence of these contrived salary payment mechanisms.
The consultations were announced during the Spring Statement 2025, with the first seeking views on government proposals to tackle the promoters and enablers of tax avoidance schemes, and how to better support customers who might be targeted by them.
“These include proposals that would give HMRC additional powers and stronger sanctions, allowing HMRC to more efficiently and effectively disrupt the business models promoters rely on,” said the government, in its consultation document.
HMRC is inviting members of the public, representative bodies and advisers to feedback on this consultation, which is due to run until 18 June 2025 before the results are published later this year.
“A persistent and determined group of promoters of tax avoidance seek to exploit every opportunity to harm the tax system by selling tax avoidance schemes they claim side-step the rules,” the consultation document continued.
“They cause harm to public finances and to the individuals that use the schemes they promote, who often end up with large tax bills on top of the substantial fees already paid out to the promoters. The government is determined to close down this unacceptable behaviour.”
Tax avoidance fronts
The government has previously committed to tackling the problem of non-compliant umbrella companies acting as fronts for tax avoidance schemes, who lure in contractors with “too good to be true” take-home pay rates.
It plans to do this by making employment agencies assume responsibility for ensuring the correct amount of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributions are paid by their workers when an umbrella company is involved in the labour supply chain.
This change was announced in the Autumn Budget 2024, with the government stating that it expects the move to generate £895m in additional tax during the 2026/27 financial year by making it harder for umbrella companies to engage in tax avoidance-related activities.
The second consultation is geared towards soliciting opinions on another set of HMRC proposals designed to strengthen the government tax collection agency’s ability to take action against tax advisors who facilitate non-compliance from their clients.
“Most tax advisers in the UK are dedicated professionals who adhere to rigorous standards, helping millions of taxpayers pay the right tax,” said the consultation document. “However, a minority of advisers fall short of these standards. Their actions can facilitate non-compliance and contribute to the tax gap. This undermines trust in both the tax system and honest tax advisers.”
Among the proposals HMRC will be seeking feedback on are whether stronger penalties should be introduced against rogue tax advisers, including publishing details of any sanctions they are being subjected to as a result of their non-compliant behaviour.
HMRC is also mulling over whether to alert professional bodies these advisers might be members to any suspect behaviour they might be dabbling in.
HMRC said it would be particularly interested in hearing from accountancy firms, tax advisers, payroll professionals and insolvency practitioners during the feedback period of this consultation, which will end on 7 May 2025.
The Spring Statement also saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves outline plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to close a £500m tax gap caused by wealthy people making use of non-compliant off-shore tax schemes.
As reported by Computer Weekly, this work will involve recruiting experts in private sector wealth management, and deploying AI and advanced analytics to help identify and challenge those who try to hide their wealth.
On the topic of the consultations, Crawford Temple, CEO of independent payment intermediary compliance assessor Professional Passport, said they are “well intended” but would not have been needed if HMRC had tapped into the data it already has about these schemes earlier.
“HMRC is sitting on a goldmine of data that could have crushed tax avoidance schemes years ago, yet they’ve chosen to twiddle their thumbs,” he said. “By failing to cross-reference intermediary reports and real-time payroll data, HMRC has effectively created a playground for tax avoiders.
“Their reactive approach has cost workers millions and the Treasury billions in lost revenue. Sluggish and slow enforcement mechanisms have transformed what could have been a precise surgical intervention into a widespread compliance crisis, and the economy is suffering as a result.
“For years, HMRC has watched non-compliant umbrellas flourish while launching yet more consultations,” said Temple. “Every moment of hesitation is an invitation for tax dodgers to thrive. The time for analysis is over – the time for action is now.”
