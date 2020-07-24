Loan charge: HMRC's plans to clampdown on loan-scheme promoters slammed by IT contractors

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is seeking feedback on a set of proposals designed to clamp down on the promoters of tax-avoidance schemes that have left tens of thousands of IT contractors saddled with life-changing tax bills.

The tax-collection agency said the proposed legislative changes seek to “strengthen” its existing anti-tax avoidance regimes, and “change the behaviours” of those involved in the promotion and enablement of arrangements that confer a “tax advantage” on participants.

As such, the proposals will enable HMRC to “more effectively” issue stop notices to parties found to be involved in the marketing of tax-avoidance arrangements through its existing Promoters of Tax-Avoidance Scheme (POTAS) rules.

These rules were introduced in 2014 to provide HMRC with a means of addressing the behaviour of promoters it deemed to be at high risk of developing tax avoidance schemes, or encouraging others to participate in them.

The proposals published this week aim to make it easier for HMRC to obtain information about the “enabling of abusive schemes” as soon as they are identified and issue penalties as soon as a tax-avoidance scheme has been defeated at tribunal.

HMRC will also be given, under the proposals, powers to act “quickly and decisively” against promoters that fail to share details of their arrangements under the Disclosure of Tax-Avoidance Scheme (DOTAS).

Under its terms, scheme promoters are advised to register their setups with HMRC so it can ensure the mechanisms they employ to reduce their users’ tax burden do not infringe on the department’s tax policies.

Interested parties have until 15 September 2020 to provide HMRC with their feedback on the proposed changes, which the government previously committed to undertaking during the March 2020 Spring Budget.