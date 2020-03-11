Budget 2020: Omission of IR35 from chancellor's speech sparks fury from contracting groups

The government’s failure to use today’s Spring Budget to call a halt to the incoming IR35 tax avoidance reforms could pave the way for “no-rights employment” to become the norm across UK PLC in the years to come, it is feared.

The lead up to the event, which saw the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announce a £30bn package of measures to support the UK through the Covid-19 outbreak, has seen the government face repeated calls to reconsider its plans to extend the IR35 reforms to the private sector from 6 April 2020.

However, the chancellor made no mention of the reforms during the Budget speech on 11 March, but the accompanying Budget Red Book confirmed the reforms are set to go ahead as expected without delay from April.

“The government believes it is right to address the fundamental unfairness of the non-compliance with the existing rules, and the reform will therefore be legislated in [the] Finance Bill 2020, and implemented on 6 April 2020,” the book states.

The omission of IR35 from the Budget speech has incurred the wrath of Julia Kermode, CEO of the Freelancer and Contractor Services Association (FCSA), who described it as “insulting” to the contractors, trade bodies, MPs and other stakeholders who have previously raised concerns about the reforms.

“I am shocked that he made absolutely no mention of IR35 or the off-payroll reforms in his Budget speech, except perhaps veiled in his comment with regards to dealings with tax avoidance and compliance when introducing his public sector spending plans,” she said.

“The omission is insulting, to say the least for our sector; not just to the many thousands of professional contractors who will be affected by the off-payroll reforms, but also to the House of Lords, trade bodies, and the many MPs that have raised their concerns about these reforms to the government.”

All of these parties have repeatedly spoken out about the harm the changes will potentially do to economy and the productivity of the UK’s flexible workforce, as private sector firms get to grips with the new set of responsibilities the reforms are set to confer upon them.

And while the reforms do receive a passing mention in the Red Book, the fact the government is pressing ahead with them regardless displays an “arrogant disregard for all the many sensibly argued submissions made” by the aforementioned parties, she added.

“Recently, HMRC published its review of off-payroll in readiness for implementation in April. Included in this review was a commitment to commissioning external research into the impact of the reforms after six months of implementation,” she said.

“Now that we have absolute confirmation that the reforms will come into effect, the FCSA is calling for HMRC to undertake this research independently, ensure all stakeholders can contribute, and should consider the conclusions from the recent House of Lords Finance Bill Sub-Committee inquiry, particularly as they were dismissive of the reforms.”