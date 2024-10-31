Autumn Budget: Employment agencies to take on PAYE processing from umbrella firms from April 2026

Employment agencies and end-hirers will be responsible for ensuring umbrella company employees pay the correct amount of employment taxes from April 2026, the government has confirmed.

The change is being introduced as part of a government clampdown on tax avoidance by umbrella companies, announced during the Autumn Budget 2024, and is expected to generate £895m in additional tax during the 2026/2027 financial year.

“To tackle the significant levels of tax avoidance and fraud in the umbrella company market, the government will make recruitment agencies responsible for accounting for PAYE [pay-as-you-earn] on payments made to workers that are supplied via umbrella companies,” the government stated, in the 170-page accompanying Autumn Budget book.

“Where there is no agency, this responsibility will fall to the end client business. This will take effect from April 2026.”

“The measure will protect workers from large unexpected tax bills caused by unscrupulous behaviour from non-compliant umbrella companies,” it said.

A policy paper, published alongside the Budget document, said the government will bring in legislation that will enforce these changes from April 2026, which it estimates will prevent around £2.8bn being lost through the actions of non-compliant umbrella companies by 2030.

Draft legislation, setting out the finer points of how the policy will work, is set to drop in the coming months, ahead of the legislation’s formal introduction in the Finance Bill 2025.