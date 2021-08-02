IR35 reforms: TUC demand for government ban on umbrella companies raises eyebrows

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has come under fire for proposing that the government ban umbrella companies as a means of ensuring that contractors receive the correct pay and benefits for the work they do.

The union body wants the government to ban “without delay” employment agencies and end-user organisations from outsourcing their payroll responsibilities in the wake of reports about umbrella company contractors being denied holiday pay and having unnecessary deductions taken from their pay.

“These scandalous workplace practices have no place in modern Britain,” said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “But our inadequate regulations let dodgy umbrella companies off the hook – allowing them to act with impunity.

“Employers shouldn’t be able to wash their hands of any responsibility by farming out their duties to a long line of intermediaries. Enough is enough. It’s time for ministers to ban umbrella companies – without delay.”

In support of its proposal, the TUC, which represents 5.5 million workers across the UK, has published a 14-page report setting out why employment agencies and end-user organisations should be banned from outsourcing their payroll processing procedures to umbrella companies.

It claims the presence of umbrella companies adds a further unnecessary layer of opaqueness to the working relationship that exists between contractors, employment agencies and their end-clients.

What is an umbrella company? Umbrella companies are typically tasked with processing the payroll of contractors that are sourced by employment agencies on behalf of end-clients. As such, the responsibilities of umbrella firms include ensuring the correct amount of employment tax and national insurance contributions are deducted from the pay packets of the contractors on their books. However, reports are rife of non-compliant umbrella companies abusing their role within the extended contractor-to-end-client supply chain by making unnecessary and unlawful deductions from contractors’ pay packets. This, in turn, has resulted in repeated calls in recent years for umbrella companies to be subjected to statutory regulation to discourage firms from engaging in malpractice and to ensure that timely enforcement action can be taken against those that do.

The TUC report said: “The use of umbrella companies fragments the employment relationship. Workers are not sure who to speak to to resolve problems and can be passed from pillar to post when trying to sort out their issues.”

There is also often a lack of pay transparency for umbrella company contractors, which can lead to individuals unwittingly becoming embroiled in tax avoidance schemes or having unexplained deductions taken from their pay. “Payslips are often indecipherable,” said the TUC report.

The TUC estimates that 600,000 contractors across the UK are working through umbrella companies, and – in the wake of the IR35 tax avoidance reforms coming into force in the private sector in April 2021 – that number continues to grow.

The reason is that many medium-to-large private sector firms have introduced policies that stipulate that they will only hire contractors who provide their services through umbrella companies, because this allows them to side-step the reforms.

This because the contractor is classified as being an employee of the umbrella company, which absolves the private sector hiring organisation from having to assess the tax status of that individual, which is a major component of the IR35 reforms.

“Government guidance states that the off-payroll working rules [IR35] are unlikely to apply if you are employed by an umbrella company,” said the TUC report.

“Therefore, transferring contractors to umbrella companies will be a convenient way for end-clients to shirk their tax and employment rights obligations.”