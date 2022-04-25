Majority of workers using umbrella companies see no benefits

Nearly two-thirds of self-employed workers operating through an umbrella company see no advantage to doing so, according to research.

The use of umbrella companies, which act as an intermediary between contractors and clients in the supply chain for payroll purposes, has grown significantly since IR35 reforms were introduced for the private sector in April 2021.

According to a consultation launched by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in December 2021, the number of contractors working through umbrella companies has markedly risen from around 100,000 during the 2007-2008 tax year to five times that number now. This means just over a third of all self-employed workers operate through an umbrella company.

While the annex of the Lords consultation report acknowledged the “umbrella company model” became popular following the introduction of the IR35 tax avoidance rules at the turn of the millennium, the cause of the more recent rise in the number of contractors is not so explicitly stated.

Research by the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE), however, found nearly seven in 10 (69%) umbrella company workers have stated that their clients insisted they work through an umbrella company since the IR35 changes to off-payroll working last year.

This is because the reforms ushered in changes that made medium-to-large private sector companies responsible for determining whether the limited company contractors they engaged should be taxed in the same way as salaried workers (inside IR35) or off-payroll employees (outside IR35).

Realising the reforms would markedly increase their administrative burden and compliance costs, many firms in scope of the reworked IR35 rules tweaked their hiring policies to minimise the disruption the changes would cause to their businesses.