IR35: Government sets out plan to rid contractor market of non-compliant umbrellas and loan schemes

The government has published details of the action it could take to rid the contractor market of non-compliant umbrella companies and loan scheme promoters, as part of its on-going efforts to clampdown on tax avoidance.

On the back of a consultation the government ran between 23 March 2021 and 1 June 2021, the government has published a set of proposals that would see it repurpose existing legislation and pass new laws that would give HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) more powers to tackle tax avoidance scheme promoters.

Government estimates suggest there are between “20-to-30” promoters in operation who are involved in marketing mass-market tax avoidance schemes, and the vast majority (98%) use disguised remuneration techniques to enable participants to minimise their tax liabilities.

Participants in these kinds of schemes will be paid in part for the work they do in non-taxable loans or annuities, as a means of bolstering their take home pay, as they only pay tax on a relatively small amount of the overall sum they receive. Such schemes tend to be run as offshore employee benefit trusts, but the operators of them usually rely on UK-based, non-complaint umbrella companies to onboard contractors who may or may not know that they have been enrolled in a disguised remuneration scheme.

The past few months has seen a surge in the number of contractors working through umbrella companies, following the rollout of changes to the way the IR35 tax avoidance rules work in the private sector, which has given rise to concerns that more contractors may unwittingly have found themselves embroiled in tax avoidance as a result.

HMRC has attempted to clampdown on disguised remuneration schemes in recent years through the introduction of its controversial loan charge policy, which is focused on recouping the tax participants in such schemes reportedly avoided paying by opting to be paid in part for the work they do in the form of non-taxable loans. This has resulted in tens of thousands of contractors, including many working in the field of IT, being hit with life-changing tax bills, while the promotors of these schemes have largely gone unpunished.

The proposals put forward by the government seek to address that by giving HMRC renewed powers to shutdown promoters and curb tax losses by making it harder for these entities to use their off-shore states to hide their assets, for example.