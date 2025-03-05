MWC 2025: HPE advances AI in connectivity

Observing that communications users and providers are facing unprecedented network and service demands, HPE has enhanced its connectivity portfolio to redefine the network’s role in delivering business value with what it calls the next wave of innovation.

The new connectivity solutions and infrastructure are said to have been designed to meet the evolving needs of demands of enterprise customers across various industries include, principally taking into consideration that precision timing is critical for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and private 5G experiences.

At the vanguard of the portfolio is the new HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325P network switch, which is attributed with delivering simplified operations and nanosecond accuracy to enhance performance for high-speed, latency-sensitive applications such as autonomous vehicles, and in vertical industries including manufacturing and robotics. The precision timing capabilities of the switch are said to enhance roaming experiences as cellular traffic moves from radio to radio at large venues such as stadiums, as well as for AI applications, broadcasting and cloud radio access network (C-RAN) deployments.



The CX 8325P switch is also claimed to feature the industry’s first solution to embed precision timing into the network fabric, delivering nanosecond accuracy for mission-critical capabilities such as improved quality of calls, data transactions and AI workloads between moving cellular traffic.



Unlike other solutions using Precision Time Protocol (PTP) communication with satellites, HPE Aruba Networking says it is embedding enterprise PTP support in the network to eliminate the need for a separate timing appliance, while introducing fail-safe redundancy.

“Private cellular networking has great promise in its ability to unlock transformative enterprise use cases, including transportation and logistics. However, many of these applications, including modern AI workload support, rely on precise nanosecond timing and ultra-low latency profiles,” said Will Townsend, vice-president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

“The HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325P switch is designed to address these challenges by integrating telco-grade timing into the network fabric, and provides a single operating system to ease management cross-domain to network edges,” he added.

AI is an important consideration for HPE’s products, said HPE Aruba Networking executive vice-president and general manager Phil Mottram. “The market inflection that AI presents will have a monumental impact on networking, edge and datacentre innovations for the telecommunications industry,” he said.

“HPE Aruba Networking is continuing our innovation leadership to help service providers build next-generation networks to maximise these AI opportunities. AI [is] opening up new revenue streams, new services and new capabilities that telcos can provide to their customers … with service providers facing unprecedented network and service demands,” he added.

Along with the new switch, also announced at MWC 2025 is the HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 Gen12, HPE’s next-generation server based on Intel’s Xeon 6 Granite Rapids-D chipset. Designed specifically for deployments at the far edge of networks, the HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 is said to combine compute, thermal performance and IO density with “next-level” security.