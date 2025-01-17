Researchers say AI fails to describe complexities of Holocaust

Existing artificial intelligence (AI) models available in the public domain fail to provide “complexities and nuances of the past”, and merely offer oversimplified stories about the Holocaust, according to an international Holocaust research lab.

In November 2024, the University of Sussex launched the Landecker Digital Memory Lab, an initiative to “ensure a sustainable future for Holocaust memory and education in the digital age”.

According to a research-based policy briefing presented by the lab to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), Does AI have a place in the future of Holocaust memory, the use of AI in Holocaust memory and education is problematic because mainstream models – including generative AI (GenAI) systems such as ChatGPT and Gemini – lack “good data” about the Holocaust, and need the “right representation” from experts on this subject.

The lab’s primary investigator, Victoria Grace Richardson-Walden, has recommended – in an urgent call to all stakeholders involved in Holocaust memory and education, as well as policymakers – to help solve the problem by digitising their data and human expertise, rather than just bringing people to their sites and museums.

“Very few of them have a clear digitisation strategy,” she said of the Holocaust memory and education sector, which includes archives, museums, memorial sites and libraries all over the world. “They only digitise their material content or their testimonies for specific exhibitions.”

“That is a pressing issue for heritage in general,” said Richardson-Walden, referring to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“All heritage, all these things are at material risk,” she said. “There has been instrumentalisation of history on all sides of the political spectrum for varying political aims. When that becomes very loud on social media, you lose nuance. That’s where the urgency is.”