Top 10 telecoms stories of 2024

For the past few years or so, it’s been fair to say – and indeed we have – that the telecoms market has been defined by gigabit fibre networks, 5G and satellite. And at first glance for 2024, the song remains the same. But that would be an understatement in all regards, as each of these key areas saw distinct development and evolution.

5G celebrated its fifth birthday, and became the fastest developing generation of mobile communications. In the summer, the industry saw the first deployment of a 5G Advanced network, its semi-evolutionary next step.

At MWC Asia in June 2024, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom announced their first 5G Advanced deployments, and other operators in the Middle East and Asia also revealed their own plans regarding the new wireless standard.

For gigabit fibre, the UK carried on with the rapid pace of access over the past few years. A report from regulator Ofcom showed that by the end of September, a record 20.7 million UK homes could now access full-fibre broadband, representing 69% of households, and up from 57% a year earlier. Yet even though the industry was on a roll, driven in no small part by the independent sector, there were some indications that altnets were about to hit business-related headwinds. However, perhaps the year’s most exciting fibre news came from the growing IOWN project.

Another industry on a roll in 2024, almost literally, was the internet of things (IoT). In a world where virtually everything is connected, thanks to the growth of satellite communications tapping into the IoT sector, virtually everywhere is connected: ships, jungles, forests and, increasingly, vehicles. The latter was highlighted in the very first weeks of the year at the CES event, which showed just how cars have evolved as a new computing space. With consumer electronics giants such as LG Electronic making a massive pivot into IoT and automotive, this trend is only going to run faster.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 telecoms stories of 2024.

1. CES 2024: Automotive to the fore as Qualcomm revs up for new world of AI The leading trade show saw the latest steps in the mobile processor firm’s evolution into artificial intelligence (AI), eyeing up a new computing space for its products and services. The overarching strategy for the company is to tap into the growing world of AI in local devices, with a key mission to make a computing engine that is going to make AI technology run pervasive – in other words, accelerated computing for AI.

2. Mobile industry poised for wave of 5G Standalone, 5G Advanced The Ericsson mobility report showed that network data traffic was projected to grow almost 200% to the end of 2030, when there will be 6.3 billion global 5G subscriptions. Moreover, 5G subscriptions are growing, with a quarter of all mobile subscriptions projected to be 5G by the end of 2024. This momentum is set to continue, with 5G expected to overtake 4G as the dominant mobile access technology by subscription some time in 2027.

3. The Advanced mobile era is now as Asia raises the 5G bar Continuing our look at 5G Advanced, we find out what products and services the new network will support and which operators are already planning for a new era in communications. In particular, Huawei predicts networks could be reshaped by the application of intelligent agents, which would simplify processes to boost network efficiency.

4. MWC 2024: Technology, business building blocks emerge for 5G Advanced The MWC summit showed how imminent mass introduction of 5G Advanced networks will likely see 2024 being a pivotal year for the mobile industry, breaking the traditional generational cycle in mobile communications technology. The need for ultra-high-speed, real-time broadband communication and full-scenario internet of things (IoT) in the mobile domain is continuing to drive increased network requirements, and is set to be addressed by the introduction of 5G Advanced/5.5G networks that will be the cornerstone of an intelligent economy expected to be worth more than $18.8tn.

5. UK fibre providers struggle to meet rising demands Research from the field service management software provider warned of growing pressures as digital transformation becomes essential for independent alternative network providers (altnets) to stay competitive in a cut-throat market. In addition, fibre providers are now facing significant operational challenges, with 53% reporting a lack of day-to-day control over their field operations.

6. IOWN furthers pace of next-gen optical net development After activating a 3,000km all-photonics network (APN) between Taiwan and Japan with Chunghwa Telecom, boasting approximately 17ms latency, no jitter and stable communication, NTT revealed it’s pressing ahead with proof of concepts in its rapidly evolving Innovative Optical and Wireless Network project. IOWN has been created to meet the growing needs of the hyper-connected business world of the future, offering a future global communications infrastructure capable of enabling ultra-high-speed, high-capacity internet services utilising photonics-based technologies. In its mission, NTT is being supported by the likes of Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Ciena, Intel, Nvidia, Microsoft, Orange, Telefónica and Google.

7. LGE looks to mean business with tech pivot Refusing to rest on its laurels as a giant in consumer electronics, LG Electronics unveiled its plan to take its accumulated wealth of knowledge to the business sector. We look at how and why this pivot is taking place, and where it will drive the company. LGE unveiled its business transformation plan to pivot from being a global home appliance brand to a “smart life solution company” that can connect and expand customers’ diverse experiences while driving global annual revenues of $72.46bn by 2030.

8. 5G and LTE drive global cellular IoT connections past four billion mark 5G IoT, particularly in automotive connectivity and fixed wireless access, is transforming the connectivity landscape by providing low-latency, high-speed networks to previously underserved regions. Specifically, connections are projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 15% between 2024 and 2030.

9. Snapdragon Summit 2024: Qualcomm gains mileage with automotive offer The connected processor and AI company accelerated its automotive offering designed to drive success with leading OEMs such as GM, BMW, Li Auto and Mercedes. Qualcomm believes it’s necessary to push forward with its rapidly growing presence in the automotive industry, including taking video game technology into its digital chassis platform.