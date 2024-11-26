How Kong is driving the future of APIs

Kong is no longer just the application programming interface (API) gateway provider it was once known for. Since it started in a small garage in Italy, it has evolved into an API platform that addresses a slew of API lifecycle needs, from observability and security to API acceleration.

“The story is unconventional – we started a company called Mashape in a garage in Italy and then we moved to Silicon Valley,” said Augusto Marietti, CEO of Kong, whose initial vision was to create an API marketplace, during an interview with Computer Weekly in Singapore.

While that vision was ahead of its time, it was through Mashape that Kong’s core technology, its API gateway, was born. Recognising the growing need for API management with greater use of APIs, Mashape open-sourced the gateway in 2015. Within six months, it nabbed its first enterprise contract with the Center of Medicare in Baltimore.

The rapid adoption of the open-source API gateway validated its business potential. Mashape’s assets were subsequently sold to another company, and Kong was formed in 2017, focusing entirely on the burgeoning API platform.

The technological foundation underpinning Kong’s platform has evolved over time. While initially built on the Nginx web server; OpenResty, an Nginx distribution; and the PostgreSQL database, it has become a “multi-technology stack”, according to Saju Pillai, Kong’s senior vice-president and head of engineering.

This includes embracing Envoy for Kong’s service mesh, Kuma, and a significant investment in Rust, which Pillai believes is “the future of networking”. This multi-protocol, multi-topology approach ensures Kong can connect clients and services using various technologies, from HTTP and gRPC to Kafka.

But Kong’s platform strategy goes beyond connecting services. It has also created a unified control plane to manage all runtime environments, including meshes, ingress controllers, and gateways. This allows for an “end-to-end experience that’s pretty unique,” said Marietti, adding that this helps to address the problem of API sprawl which has plagued large organisations for the past decade, simplifying management and improving cost control.