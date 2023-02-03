BDx to open fourth datacentre in Hong Kong

Datacentre service provider Big Data Exchange (BDx) is planning to open a fourth datacentre in Hong Kong by the end of 2023 to expand its footprint in one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing datacentre markets.

Located in the upcoming high-tech industrial area in the heart of the Kwai Chung District, the new 16MW facility, dubbed HKG8, is housed in a 191,000ft2 industrial building that is being developed by property developer Sino Group.

Offering redundant power supply and infrastructure to BDx’s hyperscale and enterprise customers, the datacentre is just 5km from the nearest port and 26km from the Hong Kong airport.

Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx, said HKG8 was designed with fail-safe features and a clear focus on sustainability, offering customers dense connectivity, internet exchange ecosystems and redundancy options to drive digital delivery and growth.

According to a recent report by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence, Hong Kong’s datacentre market is expected to reach nearly $4bn by 2027. The city is one of the largest digital hubs in the Asia-Pacific region due to strong adoption of cloud technologies, smart city developments and a focus by its government to expand the ICT market.

Bella Chhoa, director of asset management of Sino Group, said innovation and technology have thrived in recent years, with Industry 4.0 quickly becoming a global trend.

“There is no doubt that Hong Kong will be re-industrialised, riding on the development of innovation and technology. We believe that the opening of the datacentre will further advance Hong Kong’s development,” she added.

With over $1bn of committed equity capital, BDx has been expanding its footprint in Asia-Pacific, with HKG8 being its 12th datacentre in the region.

The Hong Kong datacentre market has also drawn the likes of hyperscale datacentre campus provider Vantage Data Centers, which opened a new office in the city in November 2022. The office serves as a regional hub to house engineering, construction, sales and leadership functions to support Vantage’s expanding business across the region.

“With the number of datacentre campuses and employees here, we see the Hong Kong regional office as instrumental in driving our ambitious growth plans,” said Giles Proctor, chief operating officer of Vantage’s business in Asia-Pacific.

Located in the heart of Kowloon, the 5,000ft2 office can accommodate up to 50 employees. The Singapore-headquartered company has more than 180 employees in Asia-Pacific, a workforce that has nearly doubled since it entered the region in late 2021.