VMware Cloud on AWS debuts in Hong Kong

VMware has expanded its VMware Cloud on AWS service to Hong Kong, providing organisations in the Chinese territory with the means to run VMware workloads on the public cloud.

The expansion comes after a recent move by VMware and Alibaba Cloud to introduce a similar service for companies in the Greater China area to run the entire VMware stack on Alibaba’s infrastructure, giving enterprises a consistent vSphere-based environment.

VMware started rolling out VMware Cloud on AWS service in Asia-Pacific in late 2018 and has since nabbed clients such as Australia’s ME Bank and Singapore’s UOB Bank, which has been using VMware Cloud on AWS to deploy and develop applications in a hybrid cloud environment.

The Hong Kong addition extends coverage of the service to 21 regions globally, with companies expected to tap native AWS services including analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to augment their VMware workloads.

The service also includes built-in VMware NSX security capabilities help stop advanced, persistent threats that can move laterally within and across cloud and datacentre environments.

In Hong Kong, both VMware and AWS have created dedicated sales, solutions architects, and customer success teams to help customers realise the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS. Common use cases include application modernisation, datacentre extension and disaster recovery.

Franco Lan, general manager of VMware Hong Kong and Macau, said VMware Cloud on AWS will enable organisations to move quickly and non-disruptively to the cloud with compatibility and operational consistency across their existing VMware deployments.

“And once workloads are running in VMware Cloud on AWS, the service can deliver significant ongoing savings by optimising resource utilisation while ensuring better workload availability, protecting against today's complicated and dangerous lateral threats, and enabling the next-generation of modern applications,” he added.

Robert Wang, managing director at AWS Hong Kong and Taiwan, noted that with VMware Cloud on AWS available in AWS’s Hong Kong region, “customers can now operate a consistent and seamless hybrid cloud environment that combines the VMware software with the unmatched functionality, security, and operational expertise of AWS”.

First announced in 2017, VMware Cloud on AWS was touted to be more cost-effective than other hybrid cloud offerings, with further savings if enterprises took up one-year or three-year subscriptions, with savings of 30% and 50%, respectively.

Based on VMware’s estimates, the total cost of ownership – in terms of cost per virtual machine per hour – could range from $0.06 to $0.09, depending on an organisation’s infrastructure consolidation ratio. In contrast, the TCO for on-premise infrastructure would be between $0.10 and $0.17, depending on the IT environment, according to VMware.