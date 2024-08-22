The rise and rise of open source in China

As the world marvelled at China’s rapid economic transformation at the start of the 21st century, a quiet revolution was brewing in the country’s technology sector.

Driven by a strategic vision to reduce reliance on foreign software and empower a new generation of software developers, the Chinese government embarked on a bold initiative to embrace the power of open source software.

In 1999, the unveiling of Red Flag Linux, China’s homegrown open source operating system, marked the country’s intent to chart its own course in the digital age, leveraging the collaborative spirit of open source to drive innovation.

Over the next two decades, China’s open source movement gained momentum, fuelled by government investments and a growing pool of talented developers. The country’s universities became hubs of open source education, introducing students to open source software development and encouraging them to contribute to projects that would shape the future.

Today, China’s open source community has become a driving force behind some of the most influential projects in the cloud-native ecosystem. These include KubeEdge, which enables Kubernetes to be used in edge computing; Habor, a cloud-native registry for Kubernetes; and Dragonfly, a file distribution and image acceleration system.

Chris Aniszczyk, chief technology officer of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), noted that most open source projects spearheaded in China came from companies seeking to build trust and expand globally by contributing their work to the CNCF.

“PingCap, for example, open-sourced the TiDB database and contributed it to the CNCF to try to get customers elsewhere,” Aniszczyk told Computer Weekly on the sidelines of the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit in Hong Kong.