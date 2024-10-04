Data and technology key to the future of the subsurface, report says

The Government Office for Science has published a report on the future of the subsurface, highlighting the lack of data as a key challenge. The report looks at the current and future potential use of the subsurface, which consists of everything below the land or sea surface.

It also holds key infrastructure such as tunnels, pipes and fibre cables, but there is currently a lack of accessible data, which makes it difficult to build and maintain subsurface assets.

The use of the subsurface is not “comprehensively coordinated”, according to the report, and is often used on a first-come, first-served basis, particularly in big cities. There is also no comprehensive dataset on existing uses. While data on the subsurface exists, it is difficult to collect “as it is opaque to most sensors”, the report said.

When data is collected, this often happens in silos, and “often have accessibility or quality issues. Datasets have either good geographical coverage or good coverage of different subsurface features, but rarely both.”

“The subsurface is a space, much the same as the above ground, of which the use needs to be monitored, planned and managed. But the data, technologies and policy tools needed for this lag behind those available for the surface,” the report said.

The Geospatial Commission is currently developing the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR), a digital map of underground pipes and cables. The map is now live across some areas of the UK and will be operational by 2025. However, access to the map is limited, and companies are only granted access in particular use cases.