Indosat deploys AI to set network performance, reliability standards

Claiming to be marking a new era in intelligence-native telecommunications with a facility said to represent a significant leap forward in its digital transformation journey by committing to using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver “exceptional” service to more than 100 million customers across Indonesia, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) has inaugurated its new digital intelligence operations centre (DIOC).

The facility will serve as the nerve centre of Indosat’s network operations, providing real-time insights and proactive service management to ensure optimal network performance and reliability. The hub merges a traditional network operations centre (NOC) and service operations centre (SOC), and is regarded as marking a new era of intelligent network and service management, propelling Indonesia’s digital future.

Core technology for the new centre was provided by Huawei, which said it was working with Indosat with the aim of enhancing its network infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation and cultivating what it said would be top-tier talent to drive Indonesia’s digital future. Huawei said it has embarked on a collaboration journey with Indosat to deepen cooperation, focusing on network infrastructure, network operations and talent cultivation.

Huawei added that it was confident what it called its advanced ICT services and technology leadership would help Indosat build a future-oriented, automated and intelligent network, ensuring flexibility to adapt to customers’ dynamic digital needs.

Advanced functionalities supported by the technology now available at the DIOC include real-time network insights, enabling Indosat to shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive service management, leveraging real-time data to optimise network performance and reliability. The DIOC is also set up to provide the end-to-end service management – including performance, application experience and quality – that Indosat said empowers it to swiftly resolve customer issues and enhance satisfaction.

Huawei said the ultimate ability of the DIOC to integrate data analysis and cutting-edge technologies can fuel the continuous data-driven innovation that enables Indosat to develop customer-centric products and services, leading the way in digital service advancements.

Already through working with Huawei, Indosat’s managed services and operations centre has completed experience-centric network consolidation, and is said to have improved network quality and user experience. In addition, Huawei said independent third-party testing has shown Indosat’s substantial improvements across rural, urban and suburban areas, where the download speed has improved significantly year-on-year (YoY), increasing 44.1% YoY in rural areas, 43.5% YoY in urban areas, and 43.9% YoY in suburban areas, contributing to higher customer satisfaction and network performance. Indosat’s population coverage also increased, by 12.7 million people.

Commenting on the launch of the DIOC, Vikram Sinha, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison president, director and CEO, said: “With the DIOC, we are not just improving network performance; we are redefining the way we serve our customers.

“By integrating advanced technologies and fostering talent, we are setting new benchmarks in network performance and customer satisfaction. This collaboration is pivotal in realising our mission to connect and empower every Indonesian through digital connectivity. As Indosat continues to deploy innovative technologies like digital twin networks, AI/ML and automation, we remain committed to catalysing Indonesia’s digital future.

“By leveraging our extensive network reach and next-generation technology adoption, Indosat aims to connect individuals, businesses and everything in-between, unlocking Indonesia’s full digital potential.”

Huawei Asia-Pacific region president Simon Lin added: “The unveiling of IOH’s Digital Intelligence Operations Centre represents a ground-breaking achievement, marking a new era of co-building the innovation hub and embracing intelligent network.

“This collaboration is built upon our long-term strategic partnership with Indosat and serves as a testament to our shared commitment to continuously providing exceptional network experience. As a technology innovator, industry pioneer and local contributor rooted in this region, Huawei is committed to leveraging our innovative solutions to help our customers maintain sustainable business success and competitiveness. Together, we are shaping a more digital, connected and intelligent future for Indonesia.”