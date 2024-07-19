Derby City Council eyes £12.25m annual savings with AI and chatbot deployments

Derby City Council aims to save almost £12.5m a year in costs by rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) tools to its staff.

The council, which covers the East Midlands city of some 264,000 people, has identified 261 tasks where officials believe AI can make improvements.

Within that, the council is focusing on 54 areas where AI can bring benefits most quickly. These include adult social care, debt recovery and customer service.

The council’s goal is to improve efficiencies and allow its staff to spend more time on higher-value, more complex work. The purpose is not the “total automation of human tasks”, according to the council.

“We are able to undertake much more effective reviews of social care, for example,” said Andy Brammall, the council’s director of digital and physical infrastructure and customer engagement.

The plan, the council said, is not to take services away, but to improve them. “Agencies are keen to understand where AI can be applied to support workforces that are short of resources or skills,” said Colin Hillier, CEO of Mission Decisions, and an expert in delivering AI to the public sector.

“It is less a cost reduction exercise, but more about filling in gaps in the workforce, or reducing time to delivery.”

Chatbots at the council This initial project saw the council roll out both “phone-based” AI, in place of a conventional IVR system and switchboards, and two chatbots, Darcie and Ali. These, the council said, have handled over a million web and phone queries. The council had expected its AI tools to handle 20% of phone calls, but it said the actual figure has already reached 43%. Derby City Council now hopes to save £4m in the 2024/25 financial year though AI, with savings forecast to rise to close to £12.25m once the system is fully installed. The bulk of the savings, some £8.9m, will come from adult social care, according to council documents. The remainder will come from children’s services, “customer channels”, internal automation and debt management. The cost, which covers the council and housing provider Derby Homes, is £7.4m for a three-phase, five-year project with Microsoft and integrator ICS.AI. This includes a 12-month, fixed-cost “provisioned deployment” arrangement. “The fixed cost agreement gave the council two benefits,” said Brammall. “First, it protected us from unexpected price changes. Second, it guaranteed that the AI engine would be available and meet performance standards.”