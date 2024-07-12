AT&T loses ‘nearly all’ phone records in Snowflake breach

AT&T, one of the largest and oldest telecoms and mobile network operators in the United States, has lost control of the phone records of virtually all of its customers relating to a six-month period in 2022, amid a still-expanding series of breaches affecting customers of cloud data specialist Snowflake.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm said it first learned of the incident on 19 April 2024, when a threat actor claimed to have accessed and copied its call logs. It activated its cyber incident response process at that time in response.

In its SEC statement, AT&T said: “Based on its investigation, AT&T believes that threat actors unlawfully accessed an AT&T workspace on a third-party cloud platform and, between 14 April and 25 April 2024, exfiltrated files containing AT&T records of customer call and text interactions that occurred between approximately 1 May and 31 October, 2022, as well as on 2 January, 2023.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as social security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” said the organisation.

“Current analysis indicates that the data includes, for these periods of time, records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T’s wireless customers and customers of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) using AT&T’s wireless network. These records identify the telephone numbers with which an AT&T or MVNO wireless number interacted during these periods, including telephone numbers of AT&T wireline customers and customers of other carriers, counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month.

“For a subset of records, one or more cell site identification number(s) are also included. While the data does not include customer names, there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number,” it said.

The telco’s customers can learn more about the incident and the steps that they should now take to protect themselves from the possibility of follow-on attacks, by navigating its support homepage. Affected customers are in the process of being contacted.

“The breach against AT&T is huge and will certainly worry any customer whose data has been leaked. Customers should exercise extreme caution and be on the lookout for any potential phishing attacks or other types of fraud. With the type of data stolen, SMS phishing could be particularly prevalent,” said Rapid7 senior director of threat analytics, Christiaan Beek.

The Snowflake connection Speaking to TechCrunch, AT&T spokesperson Angela Huguely confirmed that the incident arose when the telco’s Snowflake environment was accessed by cyber criminals. AT&T now joins a growing list – thought to number over 160 – of Snowflake customers to have been breached recently, likely by a financially-motivated cyber criminal group tracked by investigators at Mandiant as UNC5537. This list most prominently includes firms such as Ticketmaster and Santander. Podcast: The Snowflake incident In this podcast released on 5 June 2024, the team at TechTarget's SearchSecurity discusses the recent attacks against Snowflake customers amid a controversial, and since retracted, Hudson Rock report that claimed the cloud storage and analytics giant had been breached. Listen here. Snowflake’s investigation has pinned these breaches to a lack of security hygiene at the victims – analysts have found evidence of infostealing malware secreted on third-party contractor systems used to access the compromised firms’ IT systems. AT&T has not addressed this point or provided any information on whether or not this was the case in its incident. “An organisation is only as secure as its weakest third-party network, and security protocols are only effective if all of their third-party providers are equally secure,” said Rapid7’s Beek. “Cyber criminals are aware of this and will attempt to breach the weakest link in the chain to gain access to systems and steal highly sensitive data. The sheer amount of personal information stored means it’s even more important that supply chains are secured." Beek added, “To protect supply chains, organisations should maintain a good standard of cyber hygiene, including the enforcement of multi-factor authentication (MFA). Additionally, network perimeter devices are primary targets for attackers; therefore, critical vulnerabilities in these technologies need to be remediated immediately.”