Tech leaders recognised for social, cultural and economic innovations

Technology sector trade body TechUK has recognised four pioneering industry leaders for their work in using digital innovation to effect social, cultural or economic improvements in the UK.

In its second annual President’s Awards, the organisation chose winners who it says are “going above and beyond” to use technology for good.

The winners in each of the four award categories were:

People The People Award focuses on individuals making a demonstrable impact on wellbeing, skills and diversity and inclusion. The 2024 winner is Chris Whitehouse, customer experience director at data consultancy Collaboraite. Whitehouse developed a tool called Welfare Assist to protect the welfare of online investigators exposed to graphic and disturbing images within defence and law enforcement. His aim was to use data-driven tools to mitigate exposure to harmful content to protect investigators’ mental wellbeing, while enabling the collection of intelligence vital to a successful investigation.

Economy The Economy category rewards people for enabling improvements, mitigating risk, protecting funds, facilitating advancements in financial planning and supporting the growth of the economy The winner of this award is Toby Jones, chief executive of public sector-focused services firm TJC. Jones created the Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE), a unit within the Homeland Security Group in the Home Office, which tackles public safety and security challenges arising from digital and data technology. ACE has lowered barriers to entry for small businesses wanting to engage in public sector projects and provided government with access to cutting-edge technology capabilities and expertise while also supporting SME growth and new product development.

Society The Society Award recognises someone who is enabling society at all levels to work, live and interact better, enable growth and deliver value. The winner is Jennifer Neff, managing director of Access Elemental, which provides social prescribing software to GPs and other frontline healthcare professionals. Neff’s team supports over 20 million people across the UK, Ireland, and Australia to improve community wellbeing. Her work addresses key social determinants of health including debt, housing, and loneliness, while also reducing the demand on health and social care services. Her tech-for-good approach has helped people in deprived areas, creating jobs and fostering social innovation.