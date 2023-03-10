Everywoman announces 2023 Women in Tech Awards winners

Everywoman has announced the winners of this year’s Everywoman in Technology Awards, selected by more than 30 expert judges from more than 80 finalists.

First launched in 2011, each year the Everywoman in Technology Awards aim to celebrate women in tech from across many sectors and organisations for their achievements.

Highlighting the importance of showcasing role models in the technology sector, Maxine Benson, co-founder of Everywoman, said: “Over the past 14 years, the accomplishments and stories of these talented women have and will continue to inspire future generations to pursue a career in an industry where women are under-represented.

“Each winner is a role model whose remarkable achievements showcase the vital advancements technology has in saving, transforming and improving lives, while also positively impacting the planet and ensuring the future of tech grows ever more diverse and inclusive.”

The theme for this year’s awards and the network’s related Tech Forum was “people, planet, progress”, focusing on how technology can be used to solve some of the world’s biggest issues, as well as the huge part technology plays in people’s day-to-day lives.

The winners of this year’s FDM Everywoman in Technology Awards were as follows:

Apprentice Award – sponsored by SSE

Amy Groves, software engineer, Lloyds Banking Group

CTO/CIO of the Year Award – sponsored by Accenture

Nadine Thomson, CTO, GroupM – MediaCom

Cyber Security Award – sponsored by BAE Systems

Eleanor Sim, director cyber security strategy and architecture, Bupa

Digital Star Award – sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Vibhusha Raval, scrum master, Haleon

Digital Transformation Leader Award – sponsored by Bupa

Li Qun Taylor, head of digital channels technology, retail digitech, NatWest Bank

Entrepreneur Award – sponsored by Howden Group Holdings

Vinita Rathi, CEO, Systango

Innovator Award – sponsored by American Express

Francesca Rosella, co-founder and chief creative officer, Cute Circuit

Leader Award – sponsored by Twilio

Lindsey Bateman, chief information security officer, M&G plc

Male Agent of Change Award – sponsored by Centrica PLC

Declan O’Gorman, head of engineering, NatWest Group

One to Watch Award – sponsored by Computacenter

Catherine James, student at Lady Eleanor Holles School

Rising Star Award – sponsored by SUSE

Bethany Clarke, former advanced consultant engineer, Capgemini Engineering

Software Engineer Award – sponsored by Discover

Duygu Cakmak, R&D director, Creative Assembly

Team Leader Award – sponsored by Fujitsu

Becky Ferraro, inclusive design lead, Deloitte Digital

Tech For Good Award – sponsored by RS Group

Christiane Demgenski, chief product officer, Awina

Academic Award

Jackie Carter, professor in statistical literacy, University of Manchester

The Woman of the Year award was given to Pamela Maynard, CEO of Avanade, for her work in creating a “people-first” culture at Avanade.

Maynard explained there were times at the start of her career when there was “no one who looked like [her] in the room”, which often left her feeling like she didn’t belong.

She said: “What it did was inspire me, motivated me to work incredibly hard. It drove my passion and motivation. Because what I want to be able to do is leave the technology industry in a much more inclusive and diverse place than the place at which I found it when I entered the technology industry many years ago.”