Vodafone announces alert-based CCTV over mobile connectivity

The market for closed circuit TV (CCTV) in the UK continues grow, but as they deploy more CCTV services, businesses are faced with tackling major obstacles to managing their estate with reliable connectivity, real-time intelligence and predictable costs. Looking to give customers real-time alerts where and when it mattes most, Vodafone has launched Connected Spaces Vision.

The internet of things (IoT) smart surveillance offering is ideally suited to businesses that have remote, mobile and temporary operations, where conventional wired CCTV cannot be deployed easily and/or cost-effectively. It works with standard IP cameras, enabling them with analytics so customers don’t need to rip and replace.

It offers business customers a live video-over-mobile network on an unlimited data plan – subject to usual fair usage policy. It’s designed to overcome challenges faced by existing CCTV infrastructure, such as bandwidth limitations, cost and security concerns of traditional wireless CCTV by providing secure cloud storage and real-time alerts (people and vehicle detection), while reducing data transmission costs. All of this, said Vodafone, will give customers peace of mind and predictable costs.

Vodafone Business Connected Spaces Vision was developed in partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) video compression and analytics company Digital Barriers using its patented AI-based video codec that reduces bandwidth requirements by up to 90% operating over Vodafone’s IoT network.

The product is designed to support a number of use cases in sectors such as construction, utilities, manufacturing and logistics, local government, and security integrators. In construction, Vodafone said the service can ensure worker health and safety – for example, sending an alert when a worker enters a “no-go zone” – and keep eyes on assets outside of working hours with CCTV that can be moved.

Utilities companies are able to get visibility of remotely deployed assets and be alerted instantly when tampered with, without the need to build costly fixed infrastructure to get to hard-to-reach locations. Manufacturing and logistics firms can gain live visibility and management insights across all aspects of production, warehousing, transport and logistics. Using mobile technology means cameras can be moved and still allow for real-time alerts.

In local government, authorities can expand visibility in city centres, transport networks and retail hubs with CCTV that can be redeployed without the need for costly fixed infrastructure investment. In addition, security integrators can deploy mobile cameras to get better visibility of what’s happening at large venues and events, helping attendees stay safe.

Read more about IoT Jersey Telecom, RoamsysNext claim IoT game changer: Telco teams with development partner to introduce internet of things certification manager and solve network congestion and performance issues caused by uncertified IoT devices.

Vodafone looks to ‘hyperscale’ IoT through Microsoft strategic partnership: IT giant and telco unite with plan to transform customer experience using generative AI, looking to scale standalone IoT business and accelerate digital transformation.

Wi-Fi HaLow begins real-world commercial IoT deployments: Wi-Fi standard to address a wide range of IoT applications and offer support for use cases including smart home, smart city, building automation, smart retail, industrial IoT and agriculture technology.

Skylo, FocusPoint claim first for satellite-based IoT monitoring, escalation services: Non-terrestrial networks provider extends partnership with internet of things tech firm to link up its NTN satellite network for what it calls the first satellite-based IoT monitoring and escalation service.

Andy May, head of products and services at Vodafone Business, said: “The market for CCTV in the UK continues grow, and with Vodafone Connected Spaces Vision, we want to help businesses tackle the biggest obstacles to managing their CCTV estate with reliable connectivity, real-time intelligence and predictable costs. Utilising Vodafone’s leading IoT network and Digital Barrier’s patented compression technology will give customers real-time alerts where and when it matters most.”

Digital Barriers chief technology officer Kunal Shukla added: “We are excited to partner with Vodafone, bringing our industry-leading video platform to a wide range of new customers, helping them unlock the full potential of live-video to keep their people and assets safe, and drive real-time insights to action across their organisation.

“Our technology has been proven for a decade at scale with flagship defence and security organisation around the world, cutting their cost of live-streaming by as much as 90% and delivering reliable live video over constrained networks.”