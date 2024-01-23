SEC Bitcoin hack was result of SIM-swapping

A cyber attack against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that resulted in misinformation being posted on the financial regulator’s social media channels was the result of a SIM-swapping attack, it has emerged.

The attack came to light on Monday 9 January when the SEC’s X account briefly appeared to confirm that the regulator had approved the creation of US-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The SEC has since officially given its genuine blessing to bitcoin ETFs in a landmark moment for crypto assets. However, in jumping the gun, its attackers caused significant fluctuations in the market before the post was removed and the SEC retook control of the hijacked account.

In the intervening fortnight, the SEC has been working with law enforcement and other bodies, including the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Department of Justice (DoJ) and its own internal enforcement teams.

In an update, an SEC spokesperson confirmed that the hackers obtained control of the mobile phone number linked to the compromised X account via SIM-swapping.

“Access to the phone number occurred via the telecom carrier, not via SEC systems. SEC staff have not identified any evidence that the unauthorised party gained access to SEC systems, data, devices, or other social media accounts,” said the spokesperson.

“Once in control of the phone number, the unauthorised party reset the password for the @SECGov account. Among other things, law enforcement is currently investigating how the unauthorised party got the carrier to change the SIM for the account and how the party knew which phone number was associated with the account.

“While multifactor authentication (MFA) had previously been enabled on the @SECGov X account, it was disabled by X support, at the staff’s request, in July 2023 due to issues accessing the account. Once access was re-established, MFA remained disabled until staff re-enabled it after the account was compromised on 9 January. MFA currently is enabled for all SEC social media accounts that offer it,” they added.