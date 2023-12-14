Government plans to regulate to tackle datacentre threats

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has outlined plans to better protect the UK’s key data storage facilities, or datacentres, from a range of threats including cyber attacks, physical threats and the impact of climate breakdown.

The government says its plans will help protect the vast number of organisations that now rely on such facilities as a critical part of their IT estates, safeguard the country’s national security and make the UK a more attractive destination for inward tech investment.

It will see datacentre operators made to comply with much tougher security and resilience measures, overseen by a newly established regulatory body that will be tasked with ensuring operators are able to report incidents, and work with them to assure and test risk mitigation. The government is also considering designating some parts of the datacentre sector as critical national infrastructure (CNI).

“Data is an increasingly important driver of our economic growth and plays a pivotal role across our public services,” said data and digital infrastructure minister John Whittingdale. “Ensuring companies storing it have the right protections in place to limit risks from threats such as cyber attacks and extreme weather will help us reap the benefits and give businesses peace of mind.

“The government is serious about keeping data safe, which is why we are calling on these businesses to actively share their insights and expertise, whilst also making sure we have the right regulations in place,” he said. “By making security a top priority in how we handle data, we’re not only tackling new challenges, but also making the UK a global leader in promoting safe and responsible technology.”

TechUK CEO Julian David added: “We commend the UK government for recognising the vital role of the datacentres sector in underpinning our digital economy. It is encouraging that DSIT intend to consult and continue to collaborate with industry to enhance resilience across this critical sector.

“As with all regulatory developments, techUK and its members look forward to engaging on the matter to ensure the scope and policy development are done in a way that is practical for industry, its customers, supply chain and consumers, and cognizant of commercial environments,” he said.