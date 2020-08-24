Getting physical with datacentre security

Hackers can wreak all sorts of havoc by breaching datacentres, from gaining access to masses of sensitive data to knocking entire companies offline.

With cyber attacks becoming more common and complex, it’s understandable why datacentre operators are worried – and increasing their cyber security spend as a result.

But the physical security of datacentres, which some experts fear is being neglected as operators focus more of their time and resources mitigating cyber risks, also has a crucial role to play. Whether it’s ensuring datacentres are equipped to cope with natural disasters or keeping intruders out, physical security is key to maintaining the resilience and effectiveness of datacentres.

Jake Moore, a security specialist at ESET, says: “Physical security is just as important as cyber security but it rarely gets matched with the same pay. Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, such as insider threat, which can be extremely difficult to protect against.”

Moore takes the view that physical security should be treated just as seriously as cyber security when it comes to securing datacentres. He warns that businesses end up exposing themselves to a range of risks if this area of security is ignored.

“Access management is clearly a big issue, too, with the likes of the recent Twitter hack, and mustn’t be forgotten about when securing a perimeter,” he says. “Coupled up with social engineering, it can have devastating consequences.

“Furthermore, the recent influx of ransomware demands are being paid due to the incorrect way backups are being kept. When stored correctly, it can mitigate ransomware mishaps and get businesses back up and running in a short time.”

Improving physical security At colocation giant Digital Realty, securing physical and cyber assets is being treated with equal importance. Jeff Tapley, managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Since the data ‘big bang’ in the technology industry many years ago, conversations about security have gradually shifted from revolving around traditional lock and key to cyber security and protecting data virtually. “However, bad guys don’t just exist in the virtual world, so virtual is only one part of the equation. What good are antivirus programmes and firewalls if anybody off the street is able to gain physical access to critical servers without resistance?” Tapley believes that the physical safeguarding of datacentres has never been more important, with the proliferation of the internet of things (IoT) and big data. Because of this, Digital Realty has invested significantly in the physical security of its datacentres. “Our facilities make use of a full array of security tools – including bollards, mantraps, access control systems and sophisticated surveillance systems – to ensure all resources are protected from unexpected incidents and criminal activity,” he says. As well as protecting against both physical and cyber security threats, he says firms need to realise that security is not a “set it and forget it” scenario, and that it requires constant attention with new threats always emerging. “Over the past few years, data has moved from being just a resource to an asset; arguably the most valuable in the world,” says Tapley. “And as it continues to increase in value, our customers need the assurance that the assets they house in our datacentres are protected from theft and natural disasters.” “Therefore, in order to work effectively, security requires constant vigilance, both in terms of monitoring the facilities themselves, as well as regularly updating systems to reflect current best practices and developments.”

Layered security is crucial Physical security clearly plays a vital role in protecting datacentres from myriad threats, but what does it actually entail? David Watkins, solutions director of Virtus Data Centres, says a data centre’s physical security should be designed to withstand things like corporate espionage, terrorism, natural disasters, thieves looking to make financial gains and many other issues. “They should be built with security in mind from the ground up to maintain 100% uptime, keep unauthorised people out and ensure that the precious data housed inside is protected,” says Watkins. He advises datacentre operators to implement defence-in-depth strategies, whereby IT systems are protected by a layered security approach, to “keep out the people you don’t want in your datacentre, and if they do get in, identify them as soon as possible, ideally keeping them contained to a secure section of the facility”. Datacentres should be equipped with at least seven layers of physical security, according to Watkins. These include physical barriers, intruder detection, surveillance cameras, 24/7 security guards, vehicle traps, full authentication and auditable access policy control, he says. “Additional security features are sometimes added depending on the specific needs of the organisation,” says Watkins. “But be aware that not all datacentres provide the same level of physical security. For example, some older datacentres that happen to be in city centres may not benefit from the same set of security parameters as those located in the lower-profile metro areas.”