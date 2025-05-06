maxsattana - stock.adobe.com
Park Place Technologies expands UK presence with CSI buy
Move will add more multi-cloud support skills to the business and expand its coverage across the country
Datacentre and networking specialist Park Place Technologies has continued to expand its UK footprint after picking up CSI.
Park Place Technologies has described the deal as one of the biggest in its history, and the most significant since it acquired Curvature in 2020.
CSI is a UK-based MSP that specialises in delivering and supporting hybrid multi-cloud solutions for legacy IBM systems.
The firm has been going since 1983, and has built up a strong presence in key verticals, including financial services, manufacturing and retail, and will be adding hybrid cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery and security, along with expertise around IBM Power systems to its new owner.
Chris Adams, president and CEO at Park Place Technologies, said the acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, made sense for a number of reasons.
The deal has been struck against a backdrop of customers looking to adopt hybrid cloud strategies and work with MSPs that have expertise and deep knowledge in those areas. Park place technologies is pitching the acquisition as part of its commitment to IT lifecycle management and covering off those multi-cloud needs.
“CSI brings exceptional talent, deep hybrid cloud expertise, and a stellar reputation for service excellence,” he said. “By joining forces, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our customers around the world, delivering smarter, more agile IT solutions that power transformation.
“This acquisition not only expands our capabilities, it accelerates our vision of becoming the world’s most comprehensive, customer-focused IT lifecycle partner,” said Adams.
Deeper support
In response, Alan Watkins, chairman of CSI, said it would be in a position to provide deeper support to its existing customer base as a result of the tie-up.
“As our clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys and embrace hybrid cloud solutions, CSI’s role as a mission-critical partner has never been more vital,” he said. “The opportunity to expand our reach and deliver even greater value – faster and at scale – is a significant and exciting step forward.
“Through our discussions with Park Place, it quickly became clear that we share a common vision and an unwavering commitment to service excellence,” added Watkins. “Joining the Park Place Technologies family is a natural next step – and one that brings exciting benefits to our clients, employees and partners alike.”
Park Place has been slowly building up its presence in the UK, and has used M&A as a method to support that ambition in the past.
Back in October 2023, the firm sealed the acquisition of Derby-based IT solutions provider Xuper to add more geographic reach and access expertise around maintenance and professional services.
Park Place has been on a mission to develop its UK presence over the past few years as the firm continues to expand beyond its US base. Earlier this decade, the firm identified the need for services and maintenance for datacentre customers across the country.
The Park Place Technologies deal adds to a growing number of M&A moves made across the channel in recent weeks. The common theme has been to acquire additional infrastructure and cloud skills across both public and private sectors.