Park Place Technologies expands UK presence with CSI buy

Datacentre and networking specialist Park Place Technologies has continued to expand its UK footprint after picking up CSI.

Park Place Technologies has described the deal as one of the biggest in its history, and the most significant since it acquired Curvature in 2020.

CSI is a UK-based MSP that specialises in delivering and supporting hybrid multi-cloud solutions for legacy IBM systems.

The firm has been going since 1983, and has built up a strong presence in key verticals, including financial services, manufacturing and retail, and will be adding hybrid cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery and security, along with expertise around IBM Power systems to its new owner.

Chris Adams, president and CEO at Park Place Technologies, said the acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, made sense for a number of reasons.

The deal has been struck against a backdrop of customers looking to adopt hybrid cloud strategies and work with MSPs that have expertise and deep knowledge in those areas. Park place technologies is pitching the acquisition as part of its commitment to IT lifecycle management and covering off those multi-cloud needs.

“CSI brings exceptional talent, deep hybrid cloud expertise, and a stellar reputation for service excellence,” he said. “By joining forces, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our customers around the world, delivering smarter, more agile IT solutions that power transformation.

“This acquisition not only expands our capabilities, it accelerates our vision of becoming the world’s most comprehensive, customer-focused IT lifecycle partner,” said Adams.