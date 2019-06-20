UK to launch security standard for surveillance cameras

The UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner (SCC) is launching a voluntary set of minimum requirements to ensure that surveillance cameras and components are manufactured in a way that is secure by design and secure by default.

Secure by default and design is a key element of UK government policy on technological innovation. In January 2019, the government announced a £70m investment in making the UK a world leader in eliminating cyber threats to businesses and consumers by developing more resilient IT hardware, with security and protection designed directly into the hardware and chips.

Several of the biggest and best-known brands in the surveillance industry have collaborated with a team appointed by surveillance camera commissioner Tony Porter to draw up a baseline standard for manufacturers.

The result is a standard that has been written by manufacturers for manufacturers. It includes requirements such as ensuring that passwords have to be changed from the manufacturer default at start-up, that the chosen passwords should be of sufficient complexity to provide a degree of assurance, and placing controls around how and when remote access should be provisioned.

The official launch of the standard at the IFSEC International Conference in London on 20 June coincides with the world’s first Surveillance Camera Day, which aims to raise awareness about surveillance cameras and generate a debate about how they are used.

Surveillance Camera Day is an initiative by the SCC and the Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance and Privacy (Crisp), and forms part of the UK’s National Surveillance Camera Strategy.

The surveillance camera commissioner said in a statement: “It has been an enlightening and positive experience working with manufacturers toward a common goal. It’s a genuine first and further standards will follow over the next couple of years.”