Google, Microsoft and Mozilla push browser updates to foil zero-day

Google, Microsoft and Mozilla have all moved to patch a critical zero-day flaw affecting their browsers and potentially linked to the dissemination of malicious commercial spyware.

The vulnerability in question has been assigned the designation CVE-2023-4863. It is a heap-based buffer overflow flaw that enables a remote attacker to perform an out-of-bounds memory write via a crafted malicious HTML page.

It was found in WebP, which is a Google-developed image file format that is supported by other browsers, hence Microsoft and Mozilla’s subsequent actions.

Google said it had updated the Stable and Extended stable channels for Chrome to 116.0.5845.187 for Mac and Linux, and 116.0.5845.187/.188 for Windows, to roll out over the coming days.

“We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel,” said Srinivas Sista, technical program manager for Google Chrome. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-4863 exists in the wild.”

Microsoft said the issue affected Microsoft Edge versions prior to 116.0.1938.81, and advised users to update to this version or later.

Mozilla said the impacted versions of Firefox, Firefox ESR and Thunderbird are Firefox 117.01, Firefox ESR 1-2.15.1, Firefox ESR 115.2.1, Thunderbird 102.15.1 and Thunderbird 115.2.2. It additionally confirmed it was aware of exploits in the wild.

Paul Bischoff, consumer privacy advocate at Comparitech, explained that buffer overflow attacks are a “classic” cyber attack resulting in the overflowing data being executed or causing the system to crash.

“If attackers can trick victim devices into executing arbitrary code, then that would allow them to launch any number of follow-on attacks to infiltrate systems, escalate privileges, plant malware and steal data,” he said.

“We don’t know all of the details of the WebP exploits currently in the wild, but it seems likely government organisations and CNI [critical national infrastructure] could be in danger if they use the affected browsers and fail to update them,” said Bischoff.

In an indication of its impact, CVE-2023-4863 has already been added to CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalogue, obliging US government organisations to apply the patches before 4 October. Although this mandate has no official or legal standing beyond the American government, it provides a clear signal that all users should prioritise remediation efforts.