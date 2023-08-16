AMD survey finds AI hardware lacking in many IT departments

An online survey of 2,500 IT decision-makers conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence for AMD has found that many are concerned about whether their hardware can cope with artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

AI systems are made up of training data, run on powerful, usually cloud-based graphics processing units (GPU) hardware, which is used to build data models. The data models are used in interference engines to support decision-making in real-world scenarios.

AMD’s research found that despite some hesitations around security and a perception that training the workforce would be burdensome, organisations that have already implemented AI are seeing a positive impact, and those that delay risk being left behind. AMD said that, of the organisations prioritising AI deployments, 90% report already seeing increased workplace efficiency.

Overall, AMD’s survey found that more than two-thirds of IT leaders believe AI-enabled technology will make work models and employees more efficient. Three-quarters said they are optimistic that AI can help them accomplish more, alleviate work pressures and manage security.

But while IT leaders are seeing the potential impact of AI-powered solutions for their organisations, organisational readiness levels vary dramatically. For instance, some IT departments are finding it hard to keep up with the fast pace of AI innovation.

Less that half (48%) said they have used natural language processing in their organisation, 47% have not experimented yet with facial-recognition systems, and over a third (36%) have not deployed process automation software.

The pace of AI development is also affecting organisations’ readiness and willingness to embrace AI. Nearly half (46%) of global IT leaders said their organisations aren’t ready to implement AI. Just 19% say their organisation will prioritise AI within the next year, and 44% forecast between one and five years.

More than half (52%) of IT leaders said their organisations do not have the IT infrastructure to handle AI workloads. The survey found that IT leaders believe it will take up to five years to fully build AI into the enterprise. One UK IT leader, quoted in the survey, said: “My biggest concern is the hardware needed.”

According to AMD, a dedicated AI engine for mobile PCs is complementary to cloud-based AI and essential to the adoption of AI applications in the workplace. Since the AI is run locally on the PC, AMD said that a dedicated AI processor offers a more personalised, secure experience for employees.

“There is a benefit to being an early AI adopter,” said Matthew Unangst, senior director of commercial client and workstation at AMD. “IT leaders are seeing the benefits of AI-enabled solutions, but their enterprises need to outline a more focused plan for implementation or risk falling behind.

“Open software ecosystems, with high-performance hardware, are essential, and AMD believes in a multi-faceted approach of leveraging AI IP across our full portfolio of products to the benefit of our partners and customers.”