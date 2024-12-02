While Europe recalibrates its semiconductor ambitions, the Netherlands is taking a decisive step forward with Project Beethoven, a €2.5bn initiative in which government, industry and educational institutions are joining forces. Dutch companies and academic institutions are actively investing €310m alongside the government contribution, creating a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond traditional funding to build a complete ecosystem where talent, infrastructure and innovation can thrive together.

“The Netherlands has a strong semiconductor sector,” said Dutch economic affairs minister Dirk Beljaarts. “The government wants to continue investing in this. This is important for our economy and security, and prevents dependencies on non-EU [non-European Union] countries. Microchips are used in all sorts of devices and machines, like washing machines, cars and phones, which consumers and businesses use daily. “Right now, all kinds of innovations are taking place with this technology where Europe and the Netherlands want to be leading players,” he said, as he announced a €450m investment in technical education through 2030, with €80m annually thereafter. The ambitious goal is to train 33,000 additional semiconductor technicians by 2030, a target that reflects the industry’s explosive growth expectations.

The European chips survey indicates that chip demand is expected to double between now and 2030, making talent development a critical priority. It also revealed that the availability of a qualified workforce ranks as the top priority for companies choosing new semiconductor manufacturing locations, scoring nine out of 10 in importance – even above government subsidies. The Dutch strategy directly addresses this by creating new educational pathways that combine practical and theoretical training, with industry professionals taking on teaching roles at technical institutions.

The practical implementation of these educational reforms is particularly innovative. A steering committee led by former Philips executive Hans de Jong evaluated the academic institutions’ proposals and advised economic affairs minister Beljaarts and minister of education, culture and science Eppo Bruins on which plans would most effectively train qualified professionals for the semiconductor sector.

The approach includes dedicated mentorship programmes where industry veterans guide students; specialised curricula developed in partnership with companies such as ASML; and new intervention strategies to reduce dropout rates among technical students. The programmes will feature flexible study paths, allowing students to combine work and study, with companies providing real-world projects and internships that align with the theoretical coursework.

AMD’s El Capitan is the world’s fastest supercomputer and is being used in nuclear weapons safety. ASML’s role in shaping this strategy cannot be understated. As the world’s sole manufacturer of the most advanced chipmaking equipment, ASML represents both the anchor and the growth engine for the Dutch semiconductor sector. The Brainport Eindhoven region, where ASML is based, will need more than two-thirds of the targeted 33,000 new technical professionals by 2030. This highlights the massive scale of growth expected in the area. The government has clarified that these investments are contingent on ASML maintaining its statutory, fiscal and actual headquarters in the Netherlands, underlining the strategic importance of keeping this crucial player firmly rooted in Dutch soil.

The strategy includes detailed infrastructure improvements supporting the Brainport region’s growth and semiconductor ecosystem. The €718m government investment focuses on crucial connections, including new rapid bus services from Eindhoven Central Station to Veldhoven and along the A2/N2 highways. The Eindhoven Central Station itself will be transformed into what planners call a “multimodal hub”, increasing capacity for international trains and creating seamless connections between different forms of transport. This reflects a clear understanding that tomorrow’s semiconductor talent needs not just jobs, but also efficient ways to reach them.

Housing receives similar attention to detail. The €425m housing development fund will support the construction of nearly 20,000 new homes in the Brainport Eindhoven region, complementing existing plans for 45,000 homes agreed upon in the regional housing deal. The strategy also addresses power infrastructure challenges, with Brainport Development tasked with identifying solutions for the most urgent network congestion issues.

Europe’s s trategic s hift

The timing of these investments aligns with a notable shift in European semiconductor strategy. While the EU initially focused on competing with Asia in advanced nodes, the new EU commissioner for technology policy, Henna Virkkunen, advocates for a more nuanced approach that better reflects Europe’s strengths, according to Reuters. In recent hearings, she emphasised focusing on horizon technologies such as quantum computing.

Concurrently, industry leaders, including the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA), are urging the inclusion of foundational and legacy semiconductors in the forthcoming Chips Act 2.0. This strategy aims to bolster Europe’s established leadership in mature semiconductor processes vital for automotive and industrial applications.

René Schröder, the new head of the ESIA, strongly endorses this strategic shift. “We need to strengthen both legacy and fundamental semiconductors,” he told Reuters, calling for a mix of incentives and international partnerships rather than protective measures. Schröder’s vision aligns closely with the Dutch approach, which focuses on building solid ecosystems rather than competing directly with Asian manufacturers on advanced nodes. The Dutch strategy shows how individual countries can make concrete progress while contributing to broader European semiconductor ambitions.

The Netherlands’ practical approach to ecosystem development could serve as a model for other European countries seeking to strengthen their position in the global semiconductor landscape. By focusing on talent development and infrastructure while maintaining solid international connections, the Dutch strategy demonstrates how to build on existing strengths without getting caught up in unrealistic competition with established Asian manufacturing hubs.

Opportunities and a utonomy

For British technology companies, these developments offer both opportunities and strategic insights. The Netherlands’ emergence as a semiconductor talent hub, supported by improved international transport links and a comprehensive ecosystem approach, could create new possibilities for collaboration. British firms working with Dutch partners will benefit from the improved infrastructure and larger talent pool, while also gaining insights into how public-private partnerships can effectively strengthen a country’s position in the global semiconductor landscape. Beyond bilateral opportunities, the Dutch strategy also underscores a broader lesson for Europe and beyond: achieving leadership in critical industries requires a coordinated, forward-looking approach.