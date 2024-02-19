Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

A few familiar channel faces have seen their responsibilities expand while others have been given a chance to help drive growth for their fresh employers.

AMD Neil Spicer, who previously lead AMD’s global component channel sales division, is expanding his responsibilities by overseeing AMD’s OEM business as corporate vice-president of global OEM, channel client and graphics. “I am thrilled at the opportunity ahead of me as the industry embarks on a new era of AI across all the AMD product lines,” he said. “Our client and graphics products have been at the heart and soul of the 50+ years of AMD, built around an incredible product portfolio, brought to market by our world-class ecosystem partners and customers.” The firm has also promoted Omar Fakhri to corporate vice-president of global component channel, managing the Ryzen and Radeon graphics business.

Mitel The comms player has welcomed Eric Hanson to its executive team as chief marketing officer (CMO). He will lead the firm’s global marketing strategy, including solutions marketing for Mitel’s extensive communications portfolio, demand generation, brand, partner engagement marketing, customer marketing, and global communications. “Over the past year, we have strengthened the Mitel solutions portfolio, expanded our channel community, and doubled the number of customers we serve,” said Tarun Loomba, president and CEO for Mitel. “Eric’s deep knowledge of the communications market and proven ability to drive demand in this space will accelerate our growth objectives and help solidify Mitel as the clear leader in unified communications.”

NetSPI The security player has welcomed Jim Pickering as its executive vice-president of global sales to help drive further growth. His CV includes time making a difference at the likes of Swimlane, Infoblox, Fortinet, Netscreen/Juniper, Verisign, and Savvis. “NetSPI exists to secure the most trusted brands on Earth,” said Alex Jones, chief revenue officer at NetSPI. “With Jim spearheading go-to-market efforts, we have an opportunity to make an even greater impact by delivering our proven proactive security solutions to more organisations across the globe. Jim has already embraced our customer-first mindset, and we cannot wait to see the impact he will make on our sales team.”