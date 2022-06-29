New cyber extortion op appears to have hit AMD

A relatively new data extortion operation going by the name RansomHouse appears to have turned over the systems of semiconductor specialist AMD, stealing more than 450GB of the organisation’s data and holding it to ransom.

As initially reported by Restore Privacy, which said it was tipped off by the gang itself, AMD’s systems were first compromised in January 2022. Samples of AMD’s data have now appeared on the group’s dark website, and Restore Privacy has verified that the data seems to be authentic.

The report went on to quote RansomHouse’s operative as claiming that those responsible for network protection at AMD had been using the password “password”. This may be an indication of a successful credential stuffing attack.

Successfully contacted by Bleeping Computer, the gang, which makes a point of stating it is not a traditional ransomware operation, said it had not contacted AMD to demand money, as it would be more worth its while to sell the stolen data to other threat actors.

In response to the report, AMD said it was aware of a malicious actor claiming to be in possession of its data and that it had started an investigation.

As always in such situations, there is a lack of clarity over the precise nature of the situation, including factors such as how the data was obtained and when – although there has been a persistent rumour that AMD was hit by ransomware earlier this year.

It would be unwise to take RansomHouse at its word, as cyber criminal operations are known to make false claims when courting publicity.