NetSPI chasing down significant channel growth

Security player NetSPI has shared details of its progress in its partner-first approach and backed the strategy with a significant hire.

The firm has welcomed Alvaro Warden as its vice-president of worldwide channels, with a brief to build on the momentum it has been gaining with partners.

With just over three months left in the year, the firm is on track to grow its channel sales by 200%, with its range of offerings, including penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), external attack surface management (EASM), cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), and breach and attack simulation (BAS), being made available through its platform.

NetSPI saw channel revenues improve by 30% last year, and has already surpassed that in 2024 with 82% growth.

In EMEA, things have improved by 33% year-on-year, and the firm has widened its reach by completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and being validated in the AWS Partner Network.

As well as introducing Warden, the vendor has also increased its channel team headcount by 75% year-on-year.

“We are on a mission to secure the most trusted brands on Earth,” said Alex Jones, chief revenue officer at NetSPI. “We can’t do that without partners who can elevate the customer experience, deliver complimentary services, and foster trust within global markets.”