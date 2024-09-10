NetSPI chasing down significant channel growth
Vendor shares update on how its partner-first approach has been progressing through the year
Security player NetSPI has shared details of its progress in its partner-first approach and backed the strategy with a significant hire.
The firm has welcomed Alvaro Warden as its vice-president of worldwide channels, with a brief to build on the momentum it has been gaining with partners.
With just over three months left in the year, the firm is on track to grow its channel sales by 200%, with its range of offerings, including penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), external attack surface management (EASM), cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), and breach and attack simulation (BAS), being made available through its platform.
NetSPI saw channel revenues improve by 30% last year, and has already surpassed that in 2024 with 82% growth.
In EMEA, things have improved by 33% year-on-year, and the firm has widened its reach by completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and being validated in the AWS Partner Network.
As well as introducing Warden, the vendor has also increased its channel team headcount by 75% year-on-year.
“We are on a mission to secure the most trusted brands on Earth,” said Alex Jones, chief revenue officer at NetSPI. “We can’t do that without partners who can elevate the customer experience, deliver complimentary services, and foster trust within global markets.”
Supporting the channel
A key part of the strategy is to support the channel with the right internal expertise, and Warden comes in with more than two decades of experience supporting partners in the cyber market, including helping build and deploy programmes at Invicti Security, GitLab, LogRhythm and HP/HPE Software.
“I want it to be known that NetSPI is a channel-first company,” said Jones. “With Alvaro’s demonstrated success in building lucrative partner programmes, we’re ready to accelerate our programme.”
Warden will be looking to do the same at his latest employer, with NetSPI promising significant investments in its partner programme, with improved incentives and rewards, and enablement support for those that choose to work with the vendor.
“There is a big opportunity here for our partners,” he said. “By prioritising a consistent and predictable channel growth strategy, we can get NetSPI’s proactive security products into the hands of those who need them most.”
The business is also continuing to tap into board member John Spiliotis’s experience at the likes of Cisco and Palo Alto Networks to gain more advice on its channel sales strategy.
NetSPI is based in the US, but has a London office, and has been building its presence here over the past few years.