Three UK expands business offering with device management proposition

Cloud-based offering to enable UK operator to offer businesses ability to manage over-the-air configuration of devices, simplifying complex IT admin while securely increasing employee productivity

Joe O’Halloran
By
Published: 09 Aug 2023 15:45

Just after reporting a second quarter of 2023 in which its revenue rose 4% annually to £1.23bn as a result of an increase in the active customer base, and announcing the completion of construction of 100 sites as part of the UK’s Shared Rural Network (SRN), Three UK has announced the launch of its new Business proposition, Three Device Management. 

Powered by Ivanti, and supported by CWSI, a leading European mobile and security management specialist, Three Device Management is described by the operator as a single offering for the modern management of iOS, Android and the ever-increasing demand for more devices and apps in the workplace. 

Targeted towards medium and corporate markets, Three Device Management is designed to enable those businesses to “easily onboard” devices and configure them over the cloud with all the apps, settings and security needed to deliver a “seamless experience” across any device, ensuring that employees can use mobile devices to access company networks, applications and data securely wherever and however they work.

Businesses can rest assured that data and assets remain secure across a fleet, while enabling separation of business and personal data on devices to protect employee privacy.

CWSI will provide service delivery and support expertise for the Three Device Management product suite, including professional, managed and support services.

The service includes a free three-hour enhanced technical setup, with in-life support provided to all customers as standard by CWSI so that Three Device Management offers a tailored experience to customers, ensuring they effectively set up and realise the full benefits of the proposition.

Snehal Bhudia, director of business propositions and go to market for Three UK, said: “In the norm of ‘office anywhere’, where working across multiple devices – and often some of those devices being the same for both personal and business use – protection of that business data and maintaining personal privacy, all while having a seamless productivity-enhancing experience for employees, is an absolute must.

“What makes Three Device Management unique is that we’re offering this solution, combined with industry-leading support and expert setup from our partner CWSI – one of Europe’s leading mobile security and management specialists, so we can offer a tailored experience to suit the specific network, security and software requirements of each business.”

CWSI CEO Ronan Murphy added: “We are delighted to work with Three UK on this exciting new service. If the past few years have shown us anything, it’s that work is an activity, not a place. The modern workplace requires the ability to work seamlessly from anywhere while maintaining the highest levels of security, with a device network that is easy to manage. At CWSI, we have an unrivalled understanding of enterprise mobility, and this technology will help to underpin growth and enable success for modern businesses.”

