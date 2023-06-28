Stolt-Nielsen SASE looks to optimise global connectivity, security for hybrid workers

In dealing with the challenges to its network after being an early adopter of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), multinational logistics, distribution and aquaculture enterprise Stolt-Nielsen has called on Orange Business to provide a secure access service edge (SASE) offering to securely support its global, hybrid workforce and drive business growth.

A global expert in bulk liquid logistics and sustainable land-based aquaculture, Stolt-Nielsen has a diverse business portfolio, including what is claimed to be the world’s largest fleet of chemical tankers, terminals for the safe storage and handling of bulk liquids, and bulk door-to-door chemical delivery logistics.

It prides itself on being a trailblazer in adopting technology in its field. The company’s portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments.

As it made its move towards the next generation of advanced services, the company said it was looking to replace a setup of internet providers and network offerings with one integrated service to optimise performance and security for its global contingent of 2,500 hybrid workers.

Moreover, Stolt-Nielsen wanted a trusted partner to help migrate from its former infrastructure and develop a phased SASE strategy. It’s said to have chosen Orange as the integrator, impressed by its global network capabilities, security expertise and broad portfolio of services.

The fully managed Orange SASE Advanced offering, created for Stolt-Nielsen in partnership with Netskope, is designed to provide enhanced global connectivity and consistent internet security on and off the network.

It combines SD-WAN connectivity with global Security Service Edge to reduce complexity, and provides greater scalability, agility, visibility and network control.

With Netskope’s SSE infrastructure located across more than 70 regions globally, Orange plugging it into its network ensures data security can be managed centrally without affecting business productivity.

“As part of our transformation, we needed to define a secure, centralised, future-proofed digital infrastructure to support our business growth and innovation,” said Peter Koenders, chief information officer at Stolt-Nielsen. “We chose Orange because of its ability to provide seamless, reliable global connectivity with the highest security standards delivered via SASE.”

“Stolt-Nielsen will reap the benefits of Orange SASE Advanced with a secure, flexible infrastructure built on our Evolution Platform and secured by Orange Cyberdefense,” said Nemo Verbist, senior vice-president for Europe at Orange Business. “This innovative approach will help to drive the company’s secure digital transformation plans, advancing operational efficiency and propelling digital business growth.”

The deployment comes hot on the heels of Orange Business and Orange Cyberdefense announcing they were working with global cyber security provider Palo Alto Networks to deliver a managed SASE offering that they say meets enterprise customers’ most demanding networking and security requirements with high performance, simplicity and zero-trust network access 2.0.

The service combines the Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE (Prisma Access + Prisma SD-WAN) along with the connectivity and digital integration capabilities of Orange Business plus the managed secure access service by Orange Cyberdefense.