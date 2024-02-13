Ignition Technology and CMS Distribution add more security depth

Security vendors are continuing to sign distributors in an effort to widen their partner base and increase their potential market, with Ignition Technology and CMS Distribution both adding to their portfolios as a result.

Ignition Technology has landed a major name to add to its vendor portfolio after being chosen by cyber player CrowdStrike as its latest UK distributor.

The distie has been signed as part of the vendor’s strategy of increasing the routes to market in the UK to get its XDR Falcon platform in front of more partners.

CriowdStrike has been keen to build its channel business, cutting the ribbon last autumn on its Accelerate partner programme to increase sales and training support.

The latest move will add more UK distribution coverage, with Ignition being signed because of its reputation for channel building for vendors, delivering SaaS solutions and is expected to fulfil that role with CrowdStrike and support the firm’s growth ambitions.

“CrowdStrike puts partners at the centre of our mission of stopping breaches. As customers around the world demand access to the Falcon platform, we will continue investing our time and resources in strategic partners like Ignition Technology who deliver differentiated customer success and deep market expertise,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“In my experience working with Ignition Technology over the years, there’s an unparalleled commitment to working with cutting-edge technology and executing the most effective sales and technical go-to-market strategies,” he added.

In response, Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology, said that the CrowdStrike signing was all part of a strategy of establishing a solid security portfolio.

“The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is a powerful addition to our portfolio, enabling partners to address their customers biggest challenges around consolidating costs and simplifying security solutions, without compromising on protection. Furthermore, we see significant synergies across our portfolio for partners to create a highly differentiated market proposition,” he said.

Elsewhere, CMS Distribution has also been adding to its portfolio with the signing of mobile device and application security player Zimperium. The distie will be offering the vendor’s Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and Mobile Application Suite (MAPS) in the UK and Ireland.

“For most of us over the past few years, our mobile devices have simply become part of the way we work; whether that’s checking emails, connecting to calls, or more. With 42% of organisations reporting that mobile devices and web applications have led to breaches of their corporate data, this is the perfect time for us to partner with specialists in mobile security,” said Stewart Legge, vendor development director at CMS Distribution.

CMS will be expected to help pout the technology into the hands of more partners. Geert Nobels, tribe leader of Europe at Zimperium, said that the signing was part of its strategy to increase its UK channel activity.