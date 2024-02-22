Ignition Technology adds human risk management with CultureAI

Ignition Technology has been chosen as the first distribution partner for human risk management player CultureAI.

For Ignition, the signing is the second in a week, after CrowdStrike, but perhaps more a return to form, with the distributor bringing to bear its expertise in helping a vendor grow their channel base.

The mantra around humans being the weakest link in any security defence plans is a well-used one, but the product category that taps into that area still provides resellers with opportunities.

CultureAI uses its human risk management tech to use data to inform employee security behaviours and reduce risks.

The idea is to use technology to highlight risky employees and keep an eye on vulnerabilities, including weak or compromised passwords, unauthorised software usage, phishing email clicks, and oversharing sensitive data on the likes of ChatGPT or Slack.

CultureAI is hoping that Ignition will expose the vendor to a wider number of partners and help to deliver a channel network that will allow the firm to grow market share and get its solution in the hands of more customers.

From an Ignition point of view, the CultureAI tools will provide more options for resellers looking to help customers increase security awareness and risk management levels.

“Our partnership with Ignition Technology marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise human risk management,” says Jamal Shakir, chief revenue officer at CultureAI. “Their expertise and strong reputation in the security reseller world will undoubtedly help us accelerate our go-to-market strategies and expand our reach.”

He added that it had settled on Ignition because it knew the firm would be able to support its growth ambitions and had a solid position in the security channel.

“Not only do they have an exceptional reputation, but we know that our platform will fit seamlessly into their extended offering. As their inaugural vendor in the human risk management and security awareness and training space, we are bridging a previously unaddressed gap,” he said.

Sean Remnant, chief strategy officer at Ignition Technology, said that adding CultureAI would add more options around cyber risk education and risk management.

“CultureAI poses a huge opportunity for the channel to disrupt an established market,” he added “We see pent-up demand for the human element of cyber risk to be addressed in a more engaging manner and where the solution provides actionable results. Gone are the days of boring and out-of-context security training videos.”

Last week, Ignition was appointed as CrowdStrike’s latest UK distributor as part of the vendor’s strategy of increasing the routes to market in the UK to get its XDR Falcon platform in front of more partners.

There have been a flurry of moves by distributors to increase their security depth through vendor signings with Ignition busy, along with Exclusive Networks, CMS Distribution and TD Synnex in the past week.