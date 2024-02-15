Exclusive Networks and TD Synnex add to security options

The move by distributors to add more security vendors and technologies to their rosters is continuing, with Exclusive networks and TD Synnex both adding more depth to their portfolios.

Disties signing fresh vendors is not an unusual occurrence, but the focus by many recently has been on the cyber security front, tapping into one of the strongest growth market areas.

Already this week there have been moves by Ignition Technology and CMS Distribution to add on that front and they are being followed with further examples.

At Exclusive, the focus is on bolstering its XDR options through deepening a relationship with SentinelOne.

The distie will be providing channel partners with access to the vendor’s Singularity XDR platform, supporting it with support around the broad extended detection and response (XDR) category.

Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president of EMEA at Exclusive Networks, said SentinelOne had made an impact in the market with its technology, adding that the XDR category was a growing one partners could tap into.

“In deepening our ties and combining our expertise and best-in-class portfolio with SentinelOne’s technology, we can enable our reseller partners to realise an XDR strategy,” he said.

For Daniel Kollberg, senior vice-president of EMEA at SentinelOne, the distributor had a strong knowledge of the XDR market and was in a position to help the vendor widen its market reach. “In expanding our footprint, we can arm more partners with tools and intelligence they can use to help enterprises break through their toughest security challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, at TD Synnex, the channel player has moved to add dark web protection to its options with a relationship with specialist ISV, Crossword Cybersecurity.

The tie-up with Crossword provides partners with access to its Trillion platform, which allows customers to monitor the exposure of their corporate identities on the dark web. The access to Trillion should appeal to managed service players looking to add more security options.

Alison Nixon, UK director of security at TD Synnex, said that awareness among customers about the dangers posed by the dark web were increasing: “The dark web has become a distinct and growing threat to organisations, and Trillion is a valuable addition to our expanding security portfolio.

“It enables MSPs and partners to offer monitoring of the dark web, thus helping their customers to be aware that information is out there that could break their own or their customers’ network and data protection.”

Stuart Jubb, group managing director at Crossword Cybersecurity, said that the relationship with the distributor would enable it to get its technology into the hands of a larger partner base.

“Trillion has been designed to provide organisations with the pro-active protection from the potential threats that exposure of information on the dark web can bring. Our alliance with TD Synnex will allow us to reach out to partners and enable more organisations to benefit from knowing exactly what information from their files has found their way onto the dark web,” he said.