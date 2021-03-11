O2 Business aims to boost flexible working with digital workplace

O2 Business is offering a new Digital Workplace Proposition to support UK businesses and their remote workforces.

It said the new suite is designed to help employers get the latest devices and benefit from an end-to-end service, ensuring access to digital working technology that suits their business needs.

“Flexible working environments may be a gift for some employees, but it can be a lot of added pressure on businesses to provide the necessary equipment and IT services that keep the show running,” said Jo Bertram, managing director of O2 Business. “That’s why we have introduced the Digital Workplace Proposition to support customers from the moment they get their device out of the box, to when they are ready for a refresh.

“Affordability is key, so we have made sure the devices can be financed via O2 Capital, meaning customers get the most out of their mobile package.”

To ensure employees have everything they need to communicate, the Digital Workplace portfolio offers the full Microsoft 365 suite of apps with O2 Voice for Microsoft Teams. The operator recognised that many organisations have introduced Microsoft Teams in the last year to support the need for greater workforce agility and flexibility, with communications no longer limited to legacy infrastructure.

O2 Voice for Microsoft Teams is claimed to deliver the next step with enterprise-grade PSTN voice access with direct routing for domestic, international, inbound and outbound calls. It supports the consolidation of voice services, reducing costs and management overheads for organisations, said O2.

Digital Workplace also offers solutions such as unified endpoint management, which are designed to give employers full visibility of all connected devices from one management portal – creating profiles for employees to provide the same experience across all mobile devices. There is also mobile threat protection and Microsoft Intune with added control of all the organisation’s devices, including mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

The device-as-a-service package is intended to help organisations get the most out of their mobiles and devices. For a monthly charge, customers have a choice of devices alongside a range of services – including replacing lost, stolen or broken phones within 24 hours – to reduce overheads while maximising the offer.

O2’s proposition is designed to eliminate set-up time, with all devices delivered direct to the employee wherever they are and with O2’s enrolment and managed logistics services, they are ready to use as soon as they are out of the box. These can then be refreshed at the end of the term to ensure the business is keeping up with the latest tech.

O2 Business said it is also improving customers’ value with added extras, such as offering end-to-end in life management, and an enrolment service included in the price, as well as phone cases. Customers will not be restricted to one particular handset, with O2 able to offer the enrolment services across Android, Apple and Samsung handsets.